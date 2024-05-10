Sea of Stars Physical Edition available now globally

Are you a gamer who refuses to play games unless you’ve inserted some physical media into the game system? Well thanks to iam8bit, you can finally enjoy Sabotage Studio’s sophomore effort Sea of Stars. A game which is a love letter to classic RPGs such as Chrono Trigger, Super Mario RPG and Paper Mario, it features a soundtrack with 10 tracks from Yasunori Mitsuda, one the original composers of the Chrono Trigger soundtrack. Ed’s Note: See our review, here.

Take the role of Valere and Zale, warriors who possess the ability to use Eclipse Magic, the only power which can push back the hoards of Dwellers created by the Fleshmancer. Along with the Solstice Warriors, gather up to 4 additional adventurers and go on a grand quest to stop the mad alchemist’s plot!

The physical edition of Sea of Stars will feature the game on physical media, a double-sided poster featuring the art of Bryce Kho. For those who want a little more with their game you can head over to iam8bit.com to pick up the exclusive edition of the game. This one will feature a collectible slipcase, a manual, game map, a sheet of character stickers and a digital download of the game’s soundtrack. Finally if you prefer your audio in an analog format, the Sea of Stars 2xLP is available for pre-order and will ship in Q3 2024. The two disc set will feature tracks from both Eric W. Brown and Yasunori Mitsuda. All purchasers of the set will be eligible to receive a digital download code for the full soundtrack.

Sea of Stars is physically available for consoles worldwide and digitally on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Sea of Stars – Physical Edition Launch Trailer:

httpv://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7YP8_dlYv7

