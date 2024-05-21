Angelinos can see Pac-Man “Shine On” this weekend in a pop up event

Last October New Yorkers got to see Bandai Namco’s Mascot consume pellets and ghosts over the city’s iconic skyline as part of a pop up event that took place during New York Comic Con Weekend. Well the event clearly was a smash success that Bandai Namco decided to host the event again, but this time in the City of Angels, Los Angeles!

This coming weekend May 25th/26th, Pac-Fans can head down to The Magic Box from 12pm to 6pm for another instance of Pac-Man Shine On. The pop up that features all things Pac-Man will allow fans to check out the latest title featuring Pac-Man, Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs. The event will also feature a life-size maze, amusements games, an aura reading photo booth, screen printing stations, photo ops and even a DJ set from DJ Pac-Man. Enjoy a night of fun, food and a drone show as part of the 44th anniversary of Pac-Man’s debut (May 22nd, 1980).

Entry to the event is free, but you will need to register at this website to secure entry. So if you don’t have plans this weekend, get at this, ASAP!