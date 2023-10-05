Party the night away at NYCC with Pac-Man and Bandai Namco

He might spend his time sponsoring things in Anaheim, but Pac-Man knows which city to go to when he’s making a big announcement. NEW YORK, NEW YORK, the town is so nice, you gotta say it twice!

During the upcoming New York Comic Con which will be happening next week from October 12 to the 15th, the pizza inspired ghost chaser will be announcing a brand new title and will also host some events at night. The first will be a drone show that will feature Pac-Man and his eternal nemeses, the Ghosts and a pop-up dubbed Pac-Man Shine-On. The event will be hosted at Lightbox and will feature arcade cabinets, amusement games, photo ops, and music from a live DJ. So once you’re done on the show floor on Friday and Saturday head over and party with Pac-Man!

Besides the Pac-Man festivities, Bandai Namco will have a presence at several booths on the show floor. At their own booth (#2319) you can check out Sand Land and Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash. Naruto fans can check out the upcoming Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections at booth #2705 and you can test out the new characters from the game that never seems to stop getting updates, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 at the Dragon Ball booth (#2401).

New York Comic Con is already packed to the gills with activity and it looks like I’m going to need to do some skilled scheduling to fit it all in. So will you spend the nights with Pac-Man or will you be jockeying for a good spot to see the drone show? Either way you’re in for a good time!