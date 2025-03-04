Bandai Namco celebrates 45 years of Pac-Man with a year’s worth of festivities

Time flies when you’re having fun, I guess? It’s been nearly 45 years since everyone’s favorite pizza shaped pill popper debuted in arcades gobbling not only pellets, fruit, ghosts but coins around the world. So it would only make sense that publisher Bandai Namco would be making big plans to help Pac-Man celebrate this milestone.

The first would be a trailer showcasing the “imPACt” that Tōru Iwatani’s creation has had for nearly 5 decades. Other more tangible celebrations include a video game which features a new take on the character in Shadow Labyrinth (which was first revealed via the video game anthology series Secret Level), a visit to Roblox with Pac-Man Simulator, a cookbook featuring Pac-Man inspired recipes from Insight Edition, Gaming accessories from PowerA and more!

For those who go outside periodically, Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture will feature an exhibit showcasing various Pac-Man from April 30th to June 4th with a special themed day taking place on May 10th. Irvine, CA’s Great Park Gallery will also be hosting their own exhibit dedicated to the franchise and its tenure will go from May 18th to September 28th with special events sprinkled throughout. Fans in the UK can play the game in person and run away from ghosts by partaking in the PAC-MAN Live Experience at Arcade Arena in Manchester.

That’s just what is announced for the auspicious year of celebrations, if you want to be kept up to date on all the events that will be taking place, keep your eyes glued to the Pac-Man 45th anniversary site linked here.

PAC-MAN: 45 Years of ImPACt



PAC-MAN: 45 Years of ImPACt

Watch this video on YouTube