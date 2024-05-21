This June, Gundam shrinks down as they answer the Call of Duty

Stan Yeung03 mins

When you think of Call of Duty, you generally think of realistic military shooting. However if you’ve followed the game’s multiplayer it’s anything but that. This is a franchise which had collaborations with Godzilla, Warhammer, Judge Dredd, The Boys, even real life musicians such as Snoop Dogg and Cardi B. So I guess the latest collaboration won’t be that surprising as a believed Japanese franchise will be crossing paths with one of the biggest FPS franchises in gaming.

Gundam, specifically elements from the Universal Century and Ad Stella timeline (sorry, G-Gundam fans…stay hungry) will be entering the fray this June. Players can purchase skins that will allow your operator to look like the RX-78-2 Gundam, MS-06S Zaku II and the XVX-016 Gundam Aerial. The bundles will also feature weapons skins, charms, finishing moves and decals.

The games which will be able to use these content bundles include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile and you can read the official CoD blog for more details of these packs. While I won’t be picking any of this stuff up, I will definitely look for YouTube videos to see how the contents of these packs mesh with the realistic military action.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty Warzone is available now on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is available now on Android and iOS.

GUNDAM x Call of Duty screens:

Season 4 Launch Trailer | Call of Duty: Warzone & Modern Warfare III:

Season 4 Launch Trailer | Call of Duty: Warzone & Modern Warfare III