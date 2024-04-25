Nintendo eShop Update: Another Crab’s Treasure, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

It’s another fun week for Switch owners, highlighted by Another Crab’s Treasure, which offers soulslike combat in a (presumably misleading) cute-looking package. You play as a hermit crab that uses its trash in its environment as shells, and it’s looking very promising.
Also this week is Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. We were a little lukewarm about it in our review, but if you’re an old-school JRPG fan, it’s probably worth checking out.
There are plenty of other games out this week on the Switch, too, so see the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU – Embark on a poignant action-adventure game inspired by the rich myths of Bantu cultures. As Zau, you must face your own emotions to become a worthy Nganga, or spiritual healer, and reclaim your father’s spirit. Wield cosmic powers from the sun and moon and brave the beautiful and treacherous lands of Kenzera alongside the God of Death. Tales of Kenzera: ZAU is available now on the Nintendo Switch system.
- Another Crab’s Treasure – Become a hermit crab and reclaim your prized shell in an epic treasure hunt across a polluted ocean! Wear the trash around you – cans, cardboard and whatever else you find – as shell-like armor to protect yourself against crabby foes and other threats lurking in the deep. Collect over 60 shells with distinct special abilities to defend yourself and improve your combat prowess with Adaptations learned from a variety of ocean creatures. Have a shell of a time when Another Crab’s Treasure washes ashore later today.
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – Lead more than 100 distinct heroes and save the war-torn continent of Allraan in this modern take on a classic JRPG experience. Confront foes in strategic Duels and intense War Battles, recruit allies, manage your town and create your ideal six-character party in your campaign against the power-seeking Galdean Empire. Shape your story by dint of sword when Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is available now.
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants – Re-experience the 2017 arcade classic with three additional stages and six additional boss battles! Take control of Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello or Raphael in this classic beat-em-up inspired by the cult favorite Turtles in Time. Play with your friends through local co-op* and dominate the Foot Clan to foil Shredder’s maniacal plan. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants is available now.
Pre-orders:
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! – Experience the world of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba like never before – as a board game! Select a familiar character and roll the dice to advance your journey around boards that feature iconic landmarks from the anime. Each board has a daytime and nighttime period – play a variety of events and minigames during the day to prepare for the night. Then, once the sun sets, the hunt for demons begins! Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! slices its way to Nintendo Switch April 26. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop.
Activities:
- My Nintendo LEGO Animal Crossing Cozy Spring Sweepstakes – Inspire creative, hands-on play with the My Nintendo LEGO Animal Crossing Cozy Spring Sweepstakes!** Enter today for a chance to win the LEGO Animal Crossing Isabelle’s House Visit set and the LEGO Animal Crossing Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour set. This sweepstakes ends on July 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Rewards are Back! – Happy almost May! Get ready to celebrate Mother’s Day with returning My Nintendo rewards.*** Two Animal Crossing: New Horizons physical rewards: the Roost 3-Pack Coasters with Tin and Leaf Bandana are back in stock now! For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/95e9e8c62c97e68b.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- NBA 2K24 Game Trial Sale – Get NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition for 85% off, or NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition for 75% off! This sale ends on April 29 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Adventure Bar Story
- Arcade Archives EMERALDIA
- Before the Green Moon – Available April 30
- Builder Simulator
- Cape’s Escape Game 8th Room
- Cat Piano
- Cats Hidden in Italy
- Class of Heroes 1&2: Complete Edition – Available April 26
- Class of Heroes 2G: Remaster Edition – Available April 26
- Class of Heroes: Anniversary Edition – Available April 26
- Corn Kidz 64
- Cyberpoly RPG – Dark City – Available April 26
- Dash & Roll
- Doctor Cat
- Dracula VS Monsters – Available April 26
- El Shaddai ASCENSION OF THE METATRON HD Remaster – Available April 28
- Escape Game The Dr. Mouse’s Lab
- Five Nights of Nightmare: Escape Horror Story
- Geometric Sniper Bundle
- Helichapter X
- Hidden Cats in New York
- Home Office Simulator – Ayame Life Sim
- Kanjozoku 2 – Drift Car Games – Available April 27
- Knight’s Redemption: War for freedom
- Library of Ruina
- Life Bubble – Available April 26
- MINE SWEEPER MILLION
- Our Field Trip Adventure
- Ping Race
- Purple Slime Production Line
- Romance MD: Always On Call
- S.O.L Search of Light
- SaGa Emerald Beyond
- Space Routine – Available April 30
- Tales from Candleforth – Available April 30
- Tales From The Under-Realm: Hazel – Available April 26
- Teared
- Tell Me Your Story – Available April 26
- The Eerie Surroundings
- The Epyx Collection: Handheld
- The Fall of Elena Temple – Available April 30
- Whisker Waters
- Wrath: Aeon of Ruin
- Zombies, Aliens and Guns – Available April 26