Nintendo eShop Update: Another Crab’s Treasure, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

It’s another fun week for Switch owners, highlighted by Another Crab’s Treasure, which offers soulslike combat in a (presumably misleading) cute-looking package. You play as a hermit crab that uses its trash in its environment as shells, and it’s looking very promising.

Also this week is Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. We were a little lukewarm about it in our review, but if you’re an old-school JRPG fan, it’s probably worth checking out.

There are plenty of other games out this week on the Switch, too, so see the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.