Extreme-G, Iggy’s Reckin’ Balls join the N64 library for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers

Hold onto your hats Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members, a pair of Nintendo 64 titles are racing onto the retro library beginning today.

The somewhat memorable future-themed Extreme-G is probably the highlight, which will be available alongside the kinda more wacky Iggy’s Reckin’ Balls. Both games support multiple players (on and offline), so that’s always a nice feature to have. Either way, if you subscribe to the more expansive/expensive Nintendo Switch Online service, grab them and check them out anyway!

Check out some media and game info below.

Extreme-G, Iggy’s Reckin’ Balls screens:

Today, two racing games originally released on the Nintendo 64 system are bringing full throttle thrills to players with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership! Careen around rollercoaster racetracks in Extreme-G and bounce up, up and away in the offbeat Iggy’s Reckin’ Balls game when these titles join the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online library. NINTENDO 64 Extreme-G – Fans of all things fast, start your engines! Push your cyber cycle to the limit and zoom through 12 futuristic looping, twisting racetracks. But watch out, because these battle bikes pack a wallop – each is loaded with weapons, and your rivals are not afraid to use ’em! Beat your opponents to the punch and pick up a bevy of powerups in an attempt to top the rankings and avoid total wreckage. Plus, up to four players can settle the racing score locally** or online.* Whether playing solo or with friends, Extreme-G sets the course for some serious g-force!

