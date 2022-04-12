Get ready for Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes when its prequel rises on May 10th

Konami’s abandonment of console gaming has left many beloved IPs effectively abandoned. Some creators sought to create spiritual successors such as Koji Igarashi with Bloodstained giving the world a spiritual successor to Castlevania. Another was Yoshitaka Murayama who sought to give gamers another title in the vein of Suikoden. Announced and Kickstarted almost a year ago, we’re about to see something tangible from Rabbit & Bear Studio, the company formed by Murayama — Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising a prequel title to Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Enter a dungeon that was unearthed by an earthquake and use the items found to rebuild the settlement known as New Neaeh. The more you do the more you can bring over to Hundred Heroes. Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising will be available on PC, Switch and the PlayStation and Xbox platforms on May 10th 2022.
Global publisher 505 Games in collaboration with Rabbit & Bear Studios, headed by Yoshitaka Murayama, a creator of Suikoden, and NatsumeAtari today unveil the release date for Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, the fast-paced 2.5D action RPG with town-upgrading elements serving as a companion prequel game to the upcoming Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. Rising’s pre-war tales begin May 10th, 2022 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, Epic and GOG. Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising will also be available day one via Xbox and PC Game Pass.
After a massive earthquake revealed Runebarrows deep below a town on the remote frontier of the Allraan known as New Nevaeh, fortune-seeking adventurers and merchants from across the world arrive. Among those hoping to find treasure, three star-crossed heroes come together. CJ, the Venerable Scavenger, and Garoo, the Beastman Mercenary, hope to mine the Rune Lens, a source of magic hidden underground. Isha, the Young Deputy Mayor, wants to rebuild her town.
Delve into the ruins and master Rising’s satisfying combat. Dash in quick and strike with CJ’s climbing axes, sling sorcery from afar as Isha, and punish foes with Garoo’s gigantic sword. Topple imaginative bosses by swapping between each character and unleashing devastating Link Attacks combining each hero’s specialty, all while platforming through gorgeous 2.5D environments.
Scavenge dungeons and earn materials to reconstruct New Neveah to its former glory and reap benefits applying to Hundred Heroes when it releases in 2023. Cross content includes special cosmetic items, valuable equipment, and trade goods. Make a personal mark on the world of Eiyuden Chronicle by naming certain weapons and delicacies in Rising that will carry over to Hundred Heroes next year.
Within the Runebarrows hides a deep-rooted conspiracy with shocking ramifications for the Eiyuden Chronicle universe. Prepare for Hundred Heroes’ intricate plot and globe-spanning adventure by playing through the inciting events in Rising.
Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising launches on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation |5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store for $14.99. The title will also be available day one via Xbox and PC Game Pass. For more information, visit the official website at https://eiyudenchronicle.com/.