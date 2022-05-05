Nintendo eShop Update – Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, Fly Cat, RiffTrax: The Game, Unsouled

For once there’s a somewhat digestible-sized list of new Nintendo eShop releases for the Nintendo Switch queued up for the week.
A few highlights include Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, Fly Cat, RiffTrax: The Game, Unsouled, Car Parking Simulator, Nirvana and several others.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising – Launch into a thrilling adventure through ancient ruins with the tale of one town’s rise from the ashes. What begins as a simple treasure hunt turns into a dark conspiracy that will shake the world. Drawn by treasure in the nearby Runebarrows, our heroes learn that the town is struggling to rebuild after an earthquake, so they decide to help. But these Runebarrows hide a great secret with fateful implications. This action-RPG introduces a portion of Eiyuden Chronicle’s cast of characters in an original story with thrilling combat and engaging town-upgrading elements. Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising will be available on May 10.
- Enjoy Mother’s Day With Nintendo Switch – With Mother’s Day just around the corner, what better way to celebrate Mom than with a cozy day of bonding and gaming? For a little relaxation and variety, try Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – a selection of classic card games, tabletop games and digital delights from around the world. The Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics game offers dozens of ways to relax and connect with Mom, in-person or online! With games such as Four-in-a-Row, Texas Hold’em, Chess, Slot Cars and Mancala, among so many others, this collection includes new and old favorites. Join up with other loved ones near and far for local or online multiplayer in this virtual game closet overflowing with fun choices. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics is available now in Nintendo eShop. A free demo is also available in Nintendo eShop, so you can try some of these classic tabletop games before purchasing the full experience to see if it’s the right fit for the mom in your life!
- The Dark Wanderer Has Rung – The first ranked Ladder Season is now live in Diablo II: Resurrected! Climb the leaderboards with Ladder-specific characters in this optional competitive system. Rankings reset between each Ladder season, so you can store your hard-earned loot and Ladder-specific items as a new Ladder season awaits.
- Fortnite x STAR WARS – Celebrate STAR WARS Day in Fortnite, but not just exclusively on May the 4th! STAR WARS items from years past are unvaulted until May 17! Use these items in special Quests to unlock an Empire Banner. Also, every non-Battle Pass STAR WARS Outfit that’s been in the Item Shop will return from a galaxy far, far away.
- Arcade Archives GAPLUS
- ABC Search With Me Extended Edition
- Arcade Archives YOUKAI DOUCHUKI
- Base Jump Wing Suit Flying
- Best Month Ever!
- BUNDLE CATS + DOG – Available May 7
- Car Parking Simulator
- Casino Heaven: Slots & Bonus Games
- Citizen Sleeper
- Darkness and Flame: Enemy in Reflection
- Fly Cat
- LANDING HERO Haneda×787
- LilyDeux Black Lily Warning
- Nirvana – Available May 6
- Our Ninja World
- Pixel Game Maker Series Fish Tornado
- Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2: Makai Kingdom: Reclaimed and Rebound / ZHP: Unlosing Ranger vs. Darkdeath Evilman – Available May 10
- RESEARCH and DESTROY
- RiffTrax: The Game
- Rogue Lords Day One Edition
- Soft Drift
- SOTANO
- Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator
- Super Mike: Classic Adventure Game
- The Hong Kong Massacre / BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION Bundle
- Threaded
- Unsouled
- Virtual Piano
- WAIFU Impact
- War Mines Collection
