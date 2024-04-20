Tales of Kenzera: ZAU readies for release with launch trailer

As much as EA gets criticized for its big-budget blockbusters and sports games, the publisher’s EA Originals line has quietly been putting out some pretty solid games like It Takes Two and Immortals of Aveum (at least, we thought that was a solid game). The newest game from EA Originals comes out this Tuesday, as Tales of Kenzera: ZAU arrives on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch.

To get us all ready for the game’s release, EA and Surgent Studios released a pair of videos worth highlighting. The first, of course, is Tales of Kenzera: ZAU’s launch trailer, which shows off the game’s flashy, metroidvania-style gameplay:

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU Official Launch Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

The second — and less traditional — video features Surgent Studios founder Abubakar Salim explaining the genesis of the game, drawing on his family’s roots and using those as inspiration:

MY SHOES, YOUR FEET | ABUBAKAR SALIM | RSA FILMS x SURGENT STUDIOS

Watch this video on YouTube

Will the game live up to expectations? We’ll find out in a few days, when Tales of Kenzera: ZAU hits storefronts on April 23rd.