HUMANITY finally comes to Xbox and Game Pass later next month

Rejoice! It’s about darn time that Enhance and tha ltd.’s puzzle solving and world saving Shiba Inu finds its way onto Xbox platforms. The creative and transcendent puzzler, which is already available on the PS4, PS5, PS VR2, Steam and most recently Meta Quest headsets, is officially heading to Xbox/Windows PC platforms in the form of a Game Pass release as well as a standalone title.

Created by Enhance and tha ltd. by respective studio creators and designers Tetsuya Mizuguchi and Yugo Nakamura, there’s more than a few hours of story content out of the box along with a vast community of custom stages for those who can’t get enough of the experience. Xbox players will be able to get their hands on HUMANITY beginning on May 30th, 2024.

Check out the release date trailer and more details below.

HUMANITY Xbox Release Date Trailer | Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC:



Enhance and tha ltd. are thrilled to announce that the critically-acclaimed puzzle-platformer HUMANITY, from the minds of visionary designer Yugo Nakamura (tha ltd.) and legendary creator Tetsuya Mizuguchi (Enhance), is coming to Xbox and Windows on May 30, 2024. Play it day one with Xbox Game Pass. Pre-order now on the Microsoft Store or pre-install now via Xbox Game Pass. You play a Shiba Inu charged with commanding massive, marching crowds to jump, turn, push, float, shoot, and climb their way to salvation. Guide the masses through the full 90+ stage STORY MODE and epic boss battles levels filled with obstacles, enemies, puzzles, and unlockable skills, or browse a wide array of user-made challenges (or build your own!) crafted via the super easy-to-use in-game STAGE CREATOR. Previously released on PlayStation, Steam and Meta Quest, the passionate HUMANITY community has created over 9,000 stages, expertly curated in playlists for enjoyment across all platforms. KEY FEATURES WORK LIKE A DOG: HUMANITY is a third-person puzzle-action game where you become a dog to command massive, marching crowds of people to jump, turn, push, float, shoot, and climb their way to salvation across 90 story-mode stages.

READY, AND…ACTION! Devious puzzles and strategic thinking is broken up with more action-focused elements and platformer-like levels, even some epic boss battles!

UGC = USER-GENERATED CONTENT, UNLIMITED GRATIFYING CHALLENGES: Browse an ever-growing library of stages created by other players. Play, rate, and discover new types of puzzles in this limitless vault.

CREATE AND SHARE LEVELS: Use the intuitive Stage Creator to bring your ideas to life, whether it’s a straightforward puzzle, action stage, or even an artful sculpture! HUMANITY COMMUNITY EVENTS Every Wednesday, the HUMANITY Hub Community Stream showcases user-made stages on Twitch. Watch how they’re played at twitch.tv/EnhanceExperience. The community’s most beloved stages will battle it out in the annual Goldy Awards. Join the Enhance Discord at discord.gg/enhance to participate in monthly Stage Jams which encourage the community to make stages based on a central theme. AWARDS AND RECOGNITION HUMANITY was the recipient of over 40 ‘Best of 2023’ accolades!

Best Games of the Year, #4, The EDGE Awards 2023

2023’s Best Puzzle Game, Game Informer

Indie Game of the Year, Shacknews

The 50 Best Video Games of 2023, #24, Polygon

Best Reviewed Games of 2023 (9 out of 10), IGN

The 10 Best Games of 2023, Jacob Geller

VR Game of the Year Winner, The EDGE Awards 2023

Best VR / AR Game Nominee, The Game Awards 2023

Metascore: 86

…and more!