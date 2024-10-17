Tune into the Xbox Partner Preview broadcast today

Get excited Xbox players (and players of other platforms too probably), there’s an Xbox Partner Preview event happening today at 10:00am PT/1:00pm ET which will show off upcoming 3rd party wares from various publishers and studios that are headed to Xbox/PC platforms and Game Pass in the near future.

Partners for this event have been confirmed to include Remedy Entertainment, Sega, 505 Games who will be giving up a glimpse at the latest of Alan Wake 2 – The Lake House DLC, Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and Wuchang: Fallen Feathers respectively during the 25 minute or so event. There’s sure to be a surprise World Premiere or two as well, so it’s worth tuning in for that at the very least.

See the broadcast details below!

We’re thrilled to announce the next Xbox Partner Preview – our no-fluff, all-games broadcast – is coming this Thursday, October 17. In the latest installment, we’ll feature a mix of new and upcoming games for you from incredible partners like Remedy Entertainment, Sega, 505 Games, and many more, with over a dozen new trailers over the course of around 25 minutes. During Xbox Partner Preview, you’ll get a first look at gameplay from Alan Wake 2’s next expansion, The Lake House, an action-packed new trailer for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, a peek at multiple bosses in dark-fantasy action game Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, multiple world premieres, and other great titles coming to Xbox consoles, Windows PC, and Game Pass. As always, Xbox Partner Preview is all about sharing exciting games news from our talented partners across the globe: you’ll get new game reveals, release date announcements, and fresh new gameplay from upcoming games. And to sweeten the deal, during the broadcast, Xbox Wire will post exclusive behind-the-scenes stories about select titles shown. This event will be broadcast digitally on Thursday, October 17, at 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern / 6pm UK across our Xbox channels on YouTube and Twitch.