Humanity for PlayStation platforms, PC announced by Enhance

Enhance, fresh from releasing two titles for the PS5 and PS VR2 got back on the mic today to announce (Ed’s Note: Re-announce, as it was initially revealed 3 years ago) a new action puzzle title in collaboration with tha ltd, a Tokyo-based design studio. Guide humanity to safety as a luminescent Shibu Inu (Thankfully you’re not playing a cat, otherwise humanity is doomed!).
If my description leaves more than desired, that’s because Enhance’s trailer does the job way better than I ever could and if you don’t want to watch, you can actually download the limited time demo (it expires March 10th) and experience humanity yourself. Guide humanity in 10 demo stages, try your hand at making puzzles or enjoy puzzles share by the community at large. The final title will have over 90 puzzles for you to lead man to safety.
Humanity will descend to the PC and the PlayStation platforms in May 2023. The title will also be compatible with the various VR headsets, so you can see the world in the eyes of the dog. I’m sure it’ll be a wild trip!
Enhance and Tokyo-based design studio tha ltd. today unveiled a new gameplay trailer and May 2023 release date for HUMANITY, a unique action-puzzle hybrid from visionary designer Yugo Nakamura, coming to PlayStation 5 (with PS VR2 compatibility), PlayStation 4 (with PS VR compatibility), and PC (via Steam, with VR compatibility). A limited-time demo for HUMANITY is available now on all platforms through March 6, 2023.
A unique blend of puzzle-solving and action-platforming, HUMANITY puts the fate of all mankind in your hands. Er, paws. Did we mention you’re a dog?
You play a Shiba Inu charged with commanding massive, marching crowds to jump, turn, push, float, shoot, and climb their way to salvation. Guide the masses through levels (10 in the demo, 90-plus stages in the full game Story Mode) filled with obstacles, enemies, puzzles, and unlockable skills, or browse a wide array of user-made challenges (or build your own!) crafted via the super-easy-to-use in-game Stage Creator. (Note: Created stages and all accompanying data from the demo – favorites, ratings, level progress, etc. – will not carry over to the full version.)
Whether on your standard display or in the optional VR Mode, watch as breathtaking swarms of people follow your commands to the exit, all in HUMANITY’s stark iconic style, courtesy of director and celebrated visual designer Yugo Nakamura and famed game creator Tetsuya Mizuguchi (Rez, Tetris Effect: Connected).