Over 1 million players have enjoyed Retro Classics on Xbox Game Pass so far

The Antstream Arcade retro game streaming service, which we were excited about from quite some time ago before it launched on PlayStation platforms, has definitely made a name for itself now thanks to inclusion as a Retro Classics feature as part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Retro Classics made 50 classic games available for members at additional cost, and has officially topped 1 million active players since it launched less than a month ago. So far, so good! See the details of the milestone and a trailer to celebrate it below.

1M Players Join Retro Classics on Xbox Game Pass!



Antstream is excited to share that Retro Classics, its ongoing collaboration with Xbox that launched with over 50 classic games to Xbox Game Pass members, has surpassed 1 million active players less than four weeks from launch. Game Pass users have spent their time enjoying classic titles such as Pitfall!, Kaboom!, Commando, and Mech Warrior 2, playing across Xbox consoles, the Xbox app on PC, or streaming on supported LG and Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV devices, and Meta Quest headsets. The second drop of games is now live, bringing Cosmic Commuter, Heart of China, Skiing, Solar Storm and Subterranea to the Game Pass community. More than 120 titles are planned along with new challenges, tournaments, and content throughout 2025 and well into 2026. “We’re thrilled with the success of the Retro Classics launch, and so happy the Game Pass community has enjoyed heading into the past with the iconic titles on offer with many experiencing them for their first time. We’re excited to continue our collaboration with Xbox into 2026, and can’t wait to share what comes next. ” said Steve Cottam, CEO of Antstream. Antstream also takes a look at the last 12 months in their latest blog post, and shares more about their commitment to making retro gaming accessible to all.