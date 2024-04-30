Marco butts into FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves’ roster

Fighting game fans had their attention situated in the East as this EVO Japan took place in Tokyo this past weekend, April 27th to the 29th. Competition was fierce and champions were crowned. After the dust settled we got announcements. SNK, who had a presence on the show floor with a playable demo of their much anticipated Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves was one of the companies that got to make an announcement that Marco Rodrigues (formerly Khushnood Butt) will be joining the cast of the long awaited sequel of Garou: Mark of the Wolves.

For those who aren’t familiar with him, he’s a practitioner of Kyokugenryu Karate, a style that shouldn’t be foreign to any fans of SNK fighting games. A fighting style developed by Takuma Sakazaki, taught to his children (Ryo and Yuri) as well as the heir of the Garcia Foundation. The style has seen numerous students as it has been franchised to several dojos globally and Marco is an assistant instructor at one of these franchisee dojos. He has 3 goals in his sights in this title, spreading the gospel of Kyokugenryu Karate, Showing off the style’s might and last but most importantly recovering his dojo’s sign board which has been taken by a mysterious Dojo Buster!

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will be coming sometime in 2025.

FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves screens: