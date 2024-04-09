Ermac gets the spotlight in a new Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay trailer

NetherRealm Studios and WB Games are keeping Mortal Kombat 1 as fresh as possibly by rolling out a steady stream of new content, including playable fighters and Kameo fighters.

Next up to join the game’s main roster is good ol’ Mr. Error Macro himself, aka Ermac. He will be available via early access for Kombat pack owners on April 16th and then roll out to everyone else a bit later on April 23.

Also available soon (May 2024) will be Mavado as a new long range Kameo Fighter who makes an appearance in the new trailer as well.

Mortal Kombat 1 – Ermac screens:

Mortal Kombat 1 – Official Ermac Gameplay Trailer:



Mortal Kombat 1 – Official Ermac Gameplay Trailer

Warner Bros. Games today released a new Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay trailer spotlighting Ermac, the latest downloadable content (DLC) fighter set to join the main roster on April 16 as part of the early access period for Kombat Pack owners, followed by wide availability on April 23. Ermac is a collection of souls bound together by Quan Chi’s dark magic that are intended to function as a group mind. But that spell is temporarily undone when Ermac is defeated by Mileena and the mind of King Jerrod, deceased ruler of Outworld and one of the souls in Ermac’s collection, takes control and rejoins the royal family, aiding Empress Mileena’s reign. Eventually, the amalgam of souls reestablishes control, and Ermac retreats to Outworld’s shadows. No longer Quan Chi’s slave, nor bound to the royal family, he must find a future worth fighting for. In the new video, Ermac’s devastating moveset is on full display, including his ability to teleport, levitate, and utilize a legion of souls to grab, lift, and slam opponents to the ground. The trailer also provides a first look at Mavado, a new DLC Kameo Fighter who can assist during matches with a range of support moves. Mavado will be available as part of the Kombat Pack and standalone purchase in May 2024.