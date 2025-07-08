Tune into a Ghost of Yōtei – State of Play event on July 20th, 2025

One of the most anticipated first party PS5 games in development is certainly, most definitely Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Yōtei, so Sony and the studio have organized a State of Play streaming event for July 20th, 2025.

Sure, the game isn’t releasing until October 2025, but there’s no reason not to show off more of the title way in advance. In this case, in the form of 20 minutes or so of gameplay as demoed by Sucker Punch’s Creative Directors.

Check out a announcement trailer for the State of Play event below, and tune in on July 20th at 2:00pm PT / 5:00pm ET.

Ghost of Yōtei – State of Play Announcement Trailer | PS5 Games:



Ghost of Yōtei - State of Play Announcement Trailer | PS5 Games

Watch this video on YouTube

Prepare for a closer look at Sucker Punch’s upcoming open-world adventure, Ghost of Yōtei, by tuning into State of Play this Thursday, July 10. State of Play will feature nearly 20 minutes of Ghost of Yōtei gameplay hosted by the Sucker Punch’s Creative Directors, Jason Connell and Nate Fox. Beyond sharing more about Atsu’s quest for vengeance, they’re excited to show off her new weapons, new ways to personalize your journey at the edge of Japan, new special modes, and much more. The Ghost of Yōtei State of Play gameplay deep dive will stream on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels on July 10 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST / 11pm CEST.