Chipotle partners with Tekken 8 for in-game rewards, Battle Bowl menu item

Bandai Namco and Chipotle are all-in on a delicious Tekken 8 team up — starting right now.

We hope you’re hungry because the Mexican food chain has started offering up the opportunity to earn in-game Tekken Coins currency for Tekken 8 for orders placed through the Chipotle app or website. Even better, there’s a new limited edition “Tekken 8 Battle Bowl” menu item available which is listed as “Chicken, White Rice, Black Beans, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Fajita Veggies, Cheese, and Guac”.

Those competitive Tekken players should also be happy to see that Chipotle is involved on the tournament side too by sponsoring the 2024 Chipotle Challenger Series and Evolution Championship Series (Evo) 2024 Presented By Chipotle.

Check out the announcement below, and start earning that Tekken 8 currency now.

Chipotle Mexican Grill today announced its partnership with TEKKEN 8, the latest installment of the legendary fighting game franchise from Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. Chipotle will give TEKKEN 8 players the opportunity to earn in-game currency through digital entrée purchases made on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com.

In addition to the in-game currency offer, Chipotle is launching a new digital menu item inspired by TEKKEN fans, featuring TEKKEN 8 as the title game for the 2024 Chipotle Challenger Series, and serving as the presenting partner of the 2024 Evolution Championship Series (Evo).

Rewarding TEKKEN Fans Through Real Food

Starting April 8, Chipotle will offer TEKKEN 8 players the opportunity to earn premium in-game currency when ordering through the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com and using the promo code EWGF623 while supplies last*. As a nod to the TEKKEN community, the code EWGF623 pays homage to the iconic “Electric Wind God Fist” move.

With every qualifying order placed, players will receive a code for 500 TEKKEN COINS while supplies last, allowing them to purchase various costumes and items in the official TEKKEN 8 in-game shop. Chipotle Rewards members can also redeem 250 points in the Chipotle Rewards Exchange to receive an additional code for 500 TEKKEN COINS**. Players can learn more about the TEKKEN 8 in-game currency offer by visiting: chipotle.com/TEKKEN8.

Introducing: The TEKKEN 8 Battle Bowl

During the TEKKEN World Tour Finals in January, TEKKEN gave its followers on X the opportunity to vote for the ingredients that they think should be featured in the first official TEKKEN-inspired menu item at Chipotle. After more than 38,000 votes, TEKKEN fans chose the following burrito bowl order:

• Chicken, White Rice, Black Beans, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Fajita Veggies, Cheese, and Guac.

The TEKKEN 8 Battle Bowl is available exclusively on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com for a limited time.

2024 Chipotle Challenger Series

Chipotle’s 2024 edition of its signature esports competition will be hosted in partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment and feature TEKKEN 8 as its title game. The 2024 Chipotle Challenger Series will be the first-ever branded tournament on the PlayStation® Tournaments platform, and the Grand Finals event will be broadcast live on the PlayStation® esports Twitch and YouTube channels on Saturday, May 4.

All eligible competitors in the Chipotle Challenger Series will earn free chips & guac from Chipotle. The two (2) winners of the Chipotle Challengers Series Grand Finals will receive Free Chipotle for a Year, a trip to Evo 2024 in Las Vegas, a share of $20,000 USD cash prizing, and more.

Chipotle Challenger Series prizing is subject to eligibility and additional terms and conditions. Players can learn more about the 2024 Chipotle Challenger Series at https://playst.cc/chipotle-challenger-series.

Evolution Championship Series (Evo) 2024 Presented By Chipotle

For the second consecutive year, Chipotle will serve as a presenting sponsor of the Evolution Championship Series (Evo) in Las Vegas. Building upon its success in 2023, Chipotle will have an on-site Community Lounge at the event and will fuel early bracket runs by providing free entrée cards to pool winners. The brand will also introduce “Chipotle Extra Match” segments during the live broadcast, reducing downtime for viewers and providing coverage opportunities for players who would not otherwise be featured on-broadcast.

“The amazing reception we received from the Fighting Game Community in 2023, notably Evo attendees cheering for our ads when they aired during the competition, has inspired us to double down on our investment in FGC,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer at Chipotle. “Gaming is a force shaping culture, so it’s imperative that we show up in the right way for this passionate community by providing real value and access to exclusive experiences.”