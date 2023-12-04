Check out Quan Chi, Khameleon, John Cena’s Peacemaker in a new Mortal Kombat 1 character trailer

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios this morning dropped a couple of interesting content tidbits and updates for Mortal Kombat 1 players.

They led with a brand new gameplay trailer for Quan Chi who will be joining the roster beginning on December 14th, 2023 as a DLC character — but arguably the bigger news is that John Cena will reprise his role as Peacemaker (from DC’s The Suicide Squad movie/Max series) when that character also joins the roster in February 2024. Stick around to the end of the trailer for a glimpse of Peacemaker.

The new trailer also touches on the introduction of Khameleon as a new DLC Kameo Fighter set for a January 2024 release. Those who picked up a Kombat Pack or the MK1 Premium Edition will have plenty to look forward to soon.

Check out the goods below!

Mortal Kombat 1 – Quan Chi/Khameleon screens:

Mortal Kombat 1 – Official Quan Chi Gameplay Trailer:



Mortal Kombat 1 - Official Quan Chi Gameplay Trailer

Warner Bros. Games today released a new Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay trailer spotlighting Quan Chi, the latest downloadable content (DLC) fighter set to join the main roster on Dec. 14 as part of the early access period for Kombat Pack owners, followed by wide availability on Dec. 21. Quan Chi was born into hard labor in an Outworld mine. He had no future, just the guarantee of certain death in its dark tunnels. Fearing for his life after betraying fellow mine workers, Quan Chi’s life was saved by a mysterious benefactor and in exchange for his service, she offered to free him from the mines and train him in dark magic. Now a master of the Netherrealm’s most vile sorcery, he plots with Shang Tsung to conquer the realms. In the new video, Quan Chi’s necromancing powers and manipulation of portals are on full display, including his ability to summon skulls, skeletons, and Netherrealm demons for devastating attacks. Additionally, the trailer provides a first look at Khameleon, a new DLC Kameo Fighter who can assist during matches with a range of support moves. Khameleon will be available as part of the Kombat Pack and standalone purchase in Jan. 2024. Viewers will also catch a glimpse of Peacemaker, the upcoming guest character from DC’s The Suicide Squad film and the Peacemaker series on Max. Peacemaker in Mortal Kombat 1 will feature the voice and likeness of actor John Cena and will be available as part of the Kombat Pack and à la carte in Feb. 2024. Moreover, Season of the Cryomancer, an all-new season of content themed around the arrival of Sub-Zero as the main boss in Invasions mode, is coming to Mortal Kombat 1 on Dec. 14. Season of the Cryomancer will feature fresh challenges, story elements, and boss battles complete with over 150 seasonal rewards, all earnable through Invasions and Kombat League. The Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Pack includes the Jean-Claude Van Damme character skin for Johnny Cage (available now); one-week early access to six new playable characters – Omni-Man (available now), Quan Chi (Dec. 14), Peacemaker (Feb. 2024), Ermac, Homelander, and Takeda Takahashi; and five new Kameo Fighters (release dates for upcoming characters & Kameos still to be confirmed). The Kombat Pack is available now as part of the Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition for $109.99 (SRP) or separately for $39.99 (SRP).