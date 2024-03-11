The Super Mario Bros. Movie Sequel announced on MAR10 Day

Another MAR10 Day has come and passed. Whether you partook in picking up some games at a discount or took a pilgrimage for some in-person activities at Nintendo NYC, I’m sure plenty celebrated Nintendo’s plucky mascot across the world. Nintendo took the chance to announce that they are working with Illumination (Despicable Me, Sing, The Secret Life of Pets) to produce a sequel for The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

In a video released online, Shigeru Miyamoto made the announcement and even gave Chris-san the opportunity to talk about the project. For those hoping for a little more Starlord in your life, you will be disappointed as the titular Chris-San is actually Chris Meledandri, the CEO and Founder of Illumination. Chris revealed that first film’s directors Aaron Horvath & Michael Jelenic (Teen Titans GO!) will be returning to helm the sequel and no casting news was revealed. They did note that the film will release in a majority of regions April 3rd, 2026 with some territories getting the film during the course of the month. Miyamoto hopes to broaden Mario’s World (cue Smash Bros movie speculation) and will be a bright and fun story!

The video subsequently ended with date announcements for 2 Switch titles, Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD. These titles will be coming May 23rd, 2024 and June 27th, 2024 respectively. But for now, what do you think they’ll cover in the sequel? Will we get the residents of Subcon, maybe the Koopalings, it’s really anyone’s guess and hopefully Nintendo will give us a peek behind the curtains sooner than later!

MAR10 Day 2024:



MAR10 Day 2024

Watch this video on YouTube