Clear your schedules on MAR10, Nintendo’s planned a packed day of fun!

The first quarter of 2024 is almost coming to an end, but that just means better celebrations are ahead. Take MAR10 Day, the holiday in which we honor the brave plumber known as Mario and his deeds not just in the Mushroom Kingdom, but the world! Nintendo has prepared plenty of perks for those who celebrate and even those who don’t. Let’s run down this year’s options!

The first is a video retrospective of Mario in his various incarnations (I’m sick of Mario Bros and Donkey Kong erasure!), and most of those titles happen to be available on…the Switch! Aside from the modern titles, Mario’s classic adventures are available via Nintendo Switch Online, the add on service that enables a bevy of classic titles and online play. If you can’t justify the 20 dollars a year cost of entry, MAR10 Day will give you a 2 week free taste and this offer is applicable to those who have tried the trial previously!

Speaking of Nintendo Switch Online, from today to April 1st members of the service (even trial members) can earn My Nintendo Platinum Points playing Super Mario World on SNES Nintendo Switch Online and use said points redeem for icons on the Switch, or if they want something tangible, use it on goods such as the Mario Zipper Pouch or Super Mario Removable Tech Stickers on the My Nintendo site.

If you want to partake in Mario’s more modern adventures, visit the Nintendo eShop to nab discounts on titles such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Party Superstars, MARIO + RABBIDS SPARKS OF HOPE. If you prepare physical copies retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop and Target will offer $20 dollars off select Nintendo titles and a $25 giftcard at the respective retailer if you purchase any Switch console!

Also if you’re in the New York area on March 10th, drop by Nintendo New York for a day of activities which includes a meet & greet with the Mario Brothers, Free MAR10 Day giveaways and even a special screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie (The illumination one…not the one with Bob Hoskins…those cowards)!

So there are plenty of ways to celebrate, in fact I didn’t even list it all! Feel free to visit Mario.Nintendo.com to get the latest update on all the events that will be happening on and around that date!

Mario Through the Years – A Mar10 Day Celebration:



