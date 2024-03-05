Clear your schedules on MAR10, Nintendo’s planned a packed day of fun!

The first quarter of 2024 is almost coming to an end, but that just means better celebrations are ahead. Take MAR10 Day, the holiday in which we honor the brave plumber known as Mario and his deeds not just in the Mushroom Kingdom, but the world! Nintendo has prepared plenty of perks for those who celebrate and even those who don’t. Let’s run down this year’s options!
The first is a video retrospective of Mario in his various incarnations (I’m sick of Mario Bros and Donkey Kong erasure!), and most of those titles happen to be available on…the Switch! Aside from the modern titles, Mario’s classic adventures are available via Nintendo Switch Online, the add on service that enables a bevy of classic titles and online play. If you can’t justify the 20 dollars a year cost of entry, MAR10 Day will give you a 2 week free taste and this offer is applicable to those who have tried the trial previously!
Speaking of Nintendo Switch Online, from today to April 1st members of the service (even trial members) can earn My Nintendo Platinum Points playing Super Mario World on SNES Nintendo Switch Online and use said points redeem for icons on the Switch, or if they want something tangible, use it on goods such as the Mario Zipper Pouch or Super Mario Removable Tech Stickers on the My Nintendo site.
If you want to partake in Mario’s more modern adventures, visit the Nintendo eShop to nab discounts on titles such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Party Superstars, MARIO + RABBIDS SPARKS OF HOPE. If you prepare physical copies retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop and Target will offer $20 dollars off select Nintendo titles and a $25 giftcard at the respective retailer if you purchase any Switch console!
Also if you’re in the New York area on March 10th, drop by Nintendo New York for a day of activities which includes a meet & greet with the Mario Brothers, Free MAR10 Day giveaways and even a special screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie (The illumination one…not the one with Bob Hoskins…those cowards)!
So there are plenty of ways to celebrate, in fact I didn’t even list it all! Feel free to visit Mario.Nintendo.com to get the latest update on all the events that will be happening on and around that date!
Mario Through the Years – A Mar10 Day Celebration:
Ready to relive your favorite Mario memories? Today Nintendo unveils a Mega Mushroom-sized list of ways to commemorate MAR10 Day this year – from competing for rewards to exploring deals on games to even attending special in-person events in honor of our mustachioed hero. Fans of all ages are encouraged to celebrate by playing all of Mario’s greatest hits, from classic games featuring Mario released on the Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Nintendo Entertainment System now available on Nintendo Switch Online*, to his newest venture into the Flower Kingdom, Super Mario Bros. Wonder. A full list of MAR10 Day activities is available at Mario.Nintendo.com. You can “Press Start” on the celebration now by checking out this special video that takes fans on a journey through Mario’s adventures over the years:
https://youtu.be/gCVsOazdg24?si=mSy8jOArEqcpB_QC.
That’s just the beginning! Here’s a bunch of ways that Mario fans can level up their MAR10 Day this year:
- Play Classic Games Featuring Mario with Nintendo Switch Online: In honor of MAR10 Day, Nintendo is offering twice the fun with the Nintendo Switch Online 14-Day Free Trial Membership (typically 7 days), available now through March 17. Challenge friends and family to classic games like Super Mario Bros. on NES and Super Mario World on Super NES with Nintendo Switch Online. This Free Trial is also available for Nintendo Switch owners who have previously claimed a Nintendo Switch Online free trial, so everyone can join in the fun! For more information, visit: https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/67b5be84eecc3079.
- Play Super Mario World on Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online and Earn Rewards:
- From now through April 1 (ends at 6 p.m. Pacific Time), users with any paid Nintendo Switch Online membership can redeem Platinum Points to obtain classic Mario icon elements by playing Super Mario World on Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online.
- Both paid Nintendo Switch Online members and those with the 14-Day Free Trial Membership can play Super Mario World on Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online to earn My Nintendo Platinum Points**.
- Fans can also celebrate MAR10 Day by redeeming Platinum Points for digital and physical rewards like a My Nintendo™ Mario Zipper Pouch and Super Mario Removable Tech Stickers).
- Explore Deals on Even More Games Featuring Mario: Head to the Sales & Deals page on Nintendo.com or visit the Nintendo eShop on your Nintendo Switch system from March 7 at 12 a.m., through March 17 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time to get Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Party Superstars, MARIO + RABBIDS SPARKS OF HOPE, and more for a suggested retail price of just $39.99 each! In addition, select retailers will offer a special deal from March 10 to March 16, with $20 off select games*** such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Party, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and more. And if you purchase a Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch — OLED Model, or Nintendo Switch Lite system from select retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop and Target, you will also receive a $25 retailer gift card (Offer valid March 10-16; available while supplies last. See participating retailers for details).
- Participate in Two My Nintendo Sweepstakes – From now through April 16, enter the My Nintendo LEGO® Super Mario™ Sweepstakes **** for a chance to win a trio of exciting LEGO® Super Mario™ sets featuring Bowser, Dorrie and Yoshi. Also from now through April 23, you can enter the My Nintendo™ BlackMilk X Super Mario™ – Princess Peach Sweepstakes***** for a chance to win an outfit inspired by Princess Peach.
- Celebrate with Fellow Mario Fans
- MAR10 Day at Nintendo New York: On March 10, jump into the Nintendo New York store for a meet-and-greet with Mario and Luigi, the opportunity to challenge our ambassadors on the Nintendo Switch system, free MAR10 Day giveaways (while supplies last) and a screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Open March 2024 Tournament – Also on March 10, you can join an online Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tournament****** from noon to 6 p.m. Pacific Time, with the top 310 players receiving 1K My Nintendo Gold Points each! Just remember, every shell you throw may come back to haunt you (or at least slow you down).
- To enter, you must participate in the Tournament in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game during the Tournament Period. To access the Tournament, select the following, in order, within the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game: Online Play, Tournaments, Search by Code. Enter the following code to enter the in-game tournament: 3409-7365-4571
- GameStop In-Store Demo – Stop by participating GameStop locations on March 16 from noon to 4 p.m. local time to play together and share the fun! Play games featuring Mario and friends and receive free Mario-themed items, while supplies last.
- Watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Check Out the Companion Digital Guidebook – What better way to celebrate MAR10 Day than to watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie? If you want to impress your family and friends with your Mushroom Kingdom knowledge, follow along with the free digital guidebook that reveals hidden game references in the movie. (Sign in with your Nintendo Account—or create one for free—to view the guide.)
- Celebrate Mario with Play Nintendo – Gather the kids to check out Play Nintendo, a web site where young Nintendo fans can learn about Mario, take quizzes and even download printable mustaches to look like Mario and Luigi.
- And … more? Yes. More: Visit Mario.Nintendo.com to find out what else Nintendo has in store for MAR10 Day.
Let’s-a go!
Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.
