Ninjas will be a big problem in New York City when Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons’ new DLC drops on April 4th

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons had me knocking the food out of local gangs when it came out last year (our review here). After I managed to quell the gang violence and collected all the collectibles I put the Platinum trophy on my digital shelf and moved on. Fortunately for me, Maximum Entertainment and the team at Secret Base revealed that a free DLC will be released on April 4, meaning I might need to get back to the post-apocalyptic New York City once again (Although It’s getting to the point where Gaiden’s NYC is safer than the actual one…ok enough politics).

Sacred Reunion will bring 2 new modes, Online co-op, and 3 new characters to the fray. The first of the three characters who will be coming was revealed to be Ranzou. If you’re not up to date on your Double Dragon lore (I’m certainly guilty of not reading up) here’s the lowdown on this Ninja combatant. He debuted as a Boss in Double Dragon 3 and became a playable character in Double Dragon 4. Shurikens will be flying when you take control of this master of Ninjutsu!

The DLC will also bring Survival mode, letting you take on enemies until you drop, Versus mode meaning you can finally determine who the stronger brother is and Online Co-op meaning you can take on the gangs of New York City remotely! It’s great that this fun beat’em up is getting some love post release and hopefully this update will get more people to pick up the title.

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons Sacred Reunion will release for free on April 4th. The base title is currently available on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons – Sacred Reunion Reveal Trailer



Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - Sacred Reunion Reveal Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons – Sacred Reunion screens: