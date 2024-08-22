Go nuts in Squirrel With A Gun launch trailer

Squirrel With A Gun is more or less what its title implies: you’re a squirrel that somehow gets its hands on a gun. Craziness ensues.

But with the game releasing on PC on the 29th, publisher Maximum Entertainment apparently wanted players to know that they won’t just have a gun. To that end, they released a launch trailer, where you can see our squirrel hero with bazookas, bombs, and all kinds of other tools of destruction.

It all promises to be gloriously stupid fun (or maybe just plain stupid?), so check out the trailer below and get ready to live out your armed squirrel fantasies!

Squirrel with a Gun - Launch Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube