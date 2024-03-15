Genshin Impact x Discovery Channel…wait, what?!?!

The world of Teyvat has many wondrous environments, but so does the planet we reside on. Unfortunately for our Earth, humans have not exactly been the best stewards of this beautiful planet we reside on, thus Genshin Impact have teamed up with the Discovery Channel to produce a short documentary to remind it’s players that our Earth is just as beautiful as Teyvat and it’s up to us to preserve its beauty.

Voices of Nature is an 8 minute documentary which speaks of our planet’s unique biomes, narrated by notable people such as Kit Harington, Ed Stafford, Kate Humble, Max Djenohan, and Lily Cole. The video shows scenes that most folks will not get to witness in person, and also details what damage we’ve done to our environment. The Genshin Impact presence is somewhat minimal (literally just an end card and the video’s thumbnail), but if you’ve got some time to spare give Voices of Nature a quick watch.

On the game front, players can participate in the web event Discover Traces, Explore Nature, where players will be guided by Kaveh, whom will be the tour guide for the various habitats while conversing with characters from the game (Beidou, Kokomi, Albedo, Tighnari, and Candace).

Players can also purchase commemorative merchandise whose proceeds will go towards the NPO Cool Earth, whose mission is to preserve the world’s rainforests. The “Teyvat Nature Discovery Tour” Offline Benefit Sale will occur in various locations in Europe and Asia and will offer discounts for attendees who brings recyclables to the event. Here’s hoping the merch will be biodegradable, because it would be quite the odd look if you’re selling acrylic standees for the environment. Details of these pop up shops are listed below.

France: Mar 30, 10:00 – 20:30 and March 31, 11:00 – 19:00 at Westfield Forum Les Halles, 101 Porte Berger, 75001 Paris

Mar 30, 10:00 – 20:30 and March 31, 11:00 – 19:00 at Westfield Forum Les Halles, 101 Porte Berger, 75001 Paris Germany: Mar 16-17, 10:00 – 19:00 at Genshin Impact Pop Up Store, Rosa-Luxemburg-Straße 9 – 13, 10178 Berlin

Mar 16-17, 10:00 – 19:00 at Genshin Impact Pop Up Store, Rosa-Luxemburg-Straße 9 – 13, 10178 Berlin Italy: Mar 29-30, 9:30 – 21:00 at Centro Commerciale Aura, Viale di Valle Aurelia, 30, 00167 Roma RM

Mar 29-30, 9:30 – 21:00 at Centro Commerciale Aura, Viale di Valle Aurelia, 30, 00167 Roma RM Korea: Starting April 13, 10:00 – 22:00 every day at Genshin Impact Café, 158 Wausan-ro, Mapo-gu, Seoul

Starting April 13, 10:00 – 22:00 every day at Genshin Impact Café, 158 Wausan-ro, Mapo-gu, Seoul UK: Mar 15 – 16, 9:00 – 21:00 and Mar 17, 12:00 – 18:00 at Westfield Stratford City, 157 Montfichet Rd, London E20 1EJ

I do applaud HoYoverse for taking a step towards social activism with their massive platform and utilizing a method that doesn’t feel like they’re cudgeling their fanbase over their head with it. While I doubt I’ll be flying to any of these places to buy some merch for good, I do hope fans in those regions turn out so that a sizable donation can be made to Cool Earth!

Genshin Impact is a free to start ARPG that is available now on PC, iOS, Android and the PlayStation platform.

Genshin Impact × Discovery Collaboration Benefit Short Documentary “Voices of Nature” #Genshin4Good



Genshin Impact × Discovery Collaboration Benefit Short Documentary "Voices of Nature" #Genshin4Good

Watch this video on YouTube