Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 details its DLC roadmap with a tease of the “Future Saga”

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is the game that won’t stop updating and with the game coming to new-gen platforms on May 24th, Bandai Namco decided to heap more onto new owners plates that would even make Goku tap out!

In a new trailer released today the game teased the next bundle of DLC packs that will make up the game’s next arc, dubbed “Future Saga”. At the center of it all is Fu, a gestalt being whose very genetic makeup is a who’s who of the Dragon Ball universe. He appears to be researching and has harnessed “Super Villain Energy” seemingly condensed it into a ring. This ability seems to corrupt those in contact with and Vegeta succumbs to it and becomes evil again…seriously?!?! I’m sure Goku and the Time Patrol will sort this out, but it looks like it will be one hell of a conflict in the game.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is currently available on Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X|S, a native version on the PS5 and the Xbox Series X|S will be coming May 24th. Owners of the game on previous gen consoles are eligible for a digital upgrade to the new gen consoles.

DRAGON BALL Xenoverse 2 = FUTURE SAGA Chapter 1 Teaser Trailer:



