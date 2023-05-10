Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Dragon Ball FighterZ sales top 10 million worldwide each

Dragon Ball game fans rejoice! Bandai Namco today announced that worldwide, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 and Dragon Ball FighterZ shipments (which they consider as “sold”) have reached or surpassed 10 million units, each.
Needless to say these 20 million+ Dragon Ball videogame sales for consoles have broken sales records for the company. To celebrate, both games will have some special events including a special raid quest and a login bonus campaign for Xenoverse 2; and new ranked match challenge and free use of DLC characters (for a limited time) in FighterZ.
Check out the official confirmation of that below.
Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is pleased to announce that two console game titles based on the globally popular DRAGON BALL franchise, DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 and DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ, have each surpassed cumulative shipments of 10 million copies worldwide. Both titles have set new sales records for DRAGON BALL console games.
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 is a console game released in November 2016 that invites players to enter the world of DRAGON BALL to fight alongside Goku and his friends. This game brings a wide range of game experiences to DRAGON BALL fans, including an in-game collaboration with DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS, another console game published by Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 has the largest number of playable characters among current DRAGON BALL console game titles, with up to 129 characters (including paid DLC).
Now in its seventh year, the game continues to maintain one million monthly active users, with many fans regularly playing the game. DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 will continue to update and improve to provide a deep and lasting gameplay experience.
DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ is a console game title released in February 2018 that allows players to enjoy DRAGON BALL style battles, featuring stunning visual effects and high-quality animation. This title is the fastest to achieve 10 million copies sold worldwide since the release of the first DRAGON BALL console game.
This game was selected for “Best Fighting Game” at The Game Awards 2018 and is also highly regarded as a popular esports title. DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ World Tour, which started in August 2022, has hosted both offline and online tournaments for players to participate from all over the world.
To celebrate each game surpassing 10 million copies sold, both games are offering a token of gratitude to fans all over the world. DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 will feature a special raid quest and a login bonus campaign. For more information on this title, please visit www.bandainamcoent.com/games/dragon-ball-xenoverse-2.
DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ will add a new ranked match challenge and give players access to the game’s DLC characters for free for a limited time and at select intervals from May 9 – June 22. For more information on this title, please visit www.bandainamcoent.com/games/dragon-ball-fighterz.