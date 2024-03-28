Nintendo eShop Update: SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY!, Pepper Grinder

Like most weeks, this week’s eShop update is absolutely packed with new games. Among the many highlights, South Park finally makes the jump to 3D action in SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY!, Pepper Grinder brings some colorful digging-based platforming, and OTXO features bloody top-down shooting.
There are plenty of other games out this week on the Switch, too, so see the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! – Team up with Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny to save the town in this co-op* action game. Customize your own New Kid and battle your way through the snow-piled streets of South Park solo or with up to three friends in an all-new story. Equip a variety of weapons and deploy devastating special abilities on an adventure to save the world and enjoy a day without school. SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! is available now.
- Pepper Grinder – This action-packed, dig-venture platformer stars Pepper – a seafaring soul with a passion for prospecting. Armed with her trusty sidearm Grinder, Pepper burrows through terrain and water, controls machines and pulverizes enemies as she attempts to recover her missing fortune! Engage in puzzle platforming, battle bosses, power up with treasure and discover hidden levels. Pepper Grinder spins up on the Nintendo Switch system later today. Dig into this colorfully animated world with the free demo now available on Nintendo eShop!
- Open Roads – One fine fall day, Tess Devine and her mother Opal discover a cache of old notes and letters carefully stashed away in the attic of their house. Hints of deep-rooted family secrets, decades-old burglaries, a lost treasure somewhere near the Canadian border – what they uncover suggests a much darker mystery, best left well enough alone … but that’s not going to happen. Embark on a road trip adventure to explore a series of long-abandoned family properties, unearthing the past. They’ll search the ruins of these places that hold buried memories and discover not just the truth they’ve been seeking, but each other. Open Roads is available on Nintendo Switch later today.
- It’s Party Time! – Did you get your invitation to World Party Day on April 3? Party it up with your friends, family and Horace – the horse host with the most – in the Everybody 1-2-Switch! game. Laugh it up and stirrup the fun with team-based* games that are easy to set up, or with free-for-all competitive modes. If you’re looking to dance the night away, put on your dancing shoes and boogie down to the latest hits and beloved classics in Just Dance 2024 Edition. Or, invite your folks* for some frantic fun with the WarioWare: Get It Together game.** Take on over 200 quick and quirky microgames with Wario and his pals while experiencing maximum fun – oh yeah! If you want to test the mayhem before purchase, try the demo available on Nintendo eShop – just don’t tell Wario it’s free.
- Grounded – Survive, build and explore in this immersive co-op survival-adventure game where you’re the size of an ant and the insect life reacts to your actions. Play solo or with up to three friends online*** and discover the treacherous wonders of your own backyard! Build bases to protect your stuff and craft new tools, weapons and armor to improve your chances against hazards of all shapes and (very large) sizes. Plus, create and share fresh adventures in Playgrounds Mode. Grounded launches on Nintendo Switch April 16. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop.
- It’s Showtime in Super Mario Run – To celebrate the release of the Princess Peach: Showtime! game for the Nintendo Switch system, limited-time Princess Peach missions**** will appear in the Super Mario Run game for mobile devices!***** Depending on how many missions you clear, you can get up to three in-game statues of Peach transformed into different ensembles, and use them to decorate your kingdom! These missions are available until May 7 at 12 a.m. PT. For more information, visit the official site: https://supermariorun.com/en/index.html.
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Sale – Buy now and save up to 40% on Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Deluxe Edition! Dash into a stylish and thrilling action-adventure platformer set in a mythological Persian world where the boundaries of time and space are yours to manipulate. This sale ends March 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/.
- Bethesda Spring Sale – Spring on these great deals for your favorite Bethesda games! Save on titles like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition, DOOM Eternal and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus while they’re still in bloom! This sale ends on April 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/.
- Warner Bros. Games March Sale – Experience new worlds and adventures during the Warner Bros. Games March Sale and save up to 85% on your favorite titles like Hogwarts Legacy, Mortal Kombat 1 and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga! This sale ends March 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/.
- 100 Doors – Escape from Prison
- 3D Printer – PrintMaster Simulator – Available March 29
- Across the Obelisk
- Akatsuki: Lord of the Dawn
- Arcade Archives SURPRISE ATTACK
- Blind Shot
- Brain Memory 2
- Coffee, Plis – Available March 29
- Contraptions Collection
- Drift Force Xtreme: Ultimate Car Simulator 2024 – Available March 31
- Drift Legacy
- EGGCONSOLE Xak PC-8801mkIISR
- Escape Fear: Hide And Seek Horror
- Escape Game The Kitty School
- Felix the Cat
- Finding America: The West Collector’s Edition
- Forrader Hero – Available March 29
- Fruity Puzzler – Available March 29
- Girl Genius: Adventures In Castle Heterodyne – Available April 3
- Go Kart Mania – Available March 29
- HEBEREKE Enjoy Edition
- House – Available March 29
- Junior Labyrinth
- Just Find It 2 Collector’s Edition
- Kingdom of Corrupts
- Knowledge Keeper – Available April 3
- Labyrinthia Nightmares: THE JOURNEY OF LITTLE FLUFFYPUFF – Available March 30
- Laika: Aged Through Blood
- Mad Experiments 2: Escape Room – Available March 29
- Melt Down
- Missile Dancer 2
- Monster Panic
- NightGhast
- Not Tonight & Not Tonight 2
- Not Tonight 2
- Nyanzou & Kumakichi Bomb Cave
- nZen – Available March 29
- Old Coin Pusher Friends 2
- One Last Breath
- OTXO
- Outward Definitive Edition
- Re:Touring – Available March 29
- Redgar: The Space Viking
- Saviorless – Available April 2
- Soul Dog TD
- Spring Bunny Islands
- Stasis: Bone Totem
- Swing By
- Terra Memoria
- The World After
- They Always Run Deluxe
- To The Sky
- Touch Detective 3 + The Complete Case Files
- Truck and Forklift Logistic Simulator
- UNTURNED
- Vikings: Valhalla Saga
- Zombiewood: Survival Shooter