Penny’s Big Breakaway gets surprise release

While there were quite a few fun-looking game’s in this morning’s Nintendo Partner Direct, one of the more intriguing ones was Penny’s Big Breakaway. After being one of the highlights of last June’s Direct, we basically had no further info — and now, suddenly, it’s available on the Switch, along with PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X.

While you never know how good a shadow-dropped game is going to be, there’s reason for optimism with Penny’s Big Breakaway. It was developed by the same team that made Sonic Mania — and if you watch the trailer below, you’ll see that the game has distinctly SEGA vibes in a good way. Now that the game is out, everyone can find out on their own whether it’s worth playing, but definitely worth investigating if you like Sonic-style 3D platformers.

Private Division, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., and Evening Star announced today that Penny’s Big Breakaway is out now for the Nintendo Switch™ family of systems, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. From the team that brought you Sonic Mania comes this imaginative new kinetic 3D platformer bursting with innovative gameplay. Playing as Penny, the ‘yo-tagonist’, you swing, dash, flip, zip, and trick your way through a variety of challenging and beautifully stylized levels. Over the course of 11 exciting game worlds and dozens of levels, Penny and her comic Yo-Yo companion must escape capture from Eddie the Emperor and his penguin forces.

“Great platformers are iconic in our industry, and we think Penny’s Big Breakaway stands out as a truly unique and incredibly fun entry in such a beloved genre,” said Christian Whitehead, Creative Director at Evening Star. “We have been thrilled with the fan response of Penny’s Big Breakaway so far and can’t wait to see the leaderboards light up as players get into the game.”

Penny’s Big Breakaway provides non-stop action as you try to escape the impending penguin horde at every turn. These waddling, avian adversaries will burst from walls, rush over cliffs, and attempt to dogpile you to stop your progress. But don’t fret — Penny is an agile and acrobatic aerialist. You will jump, spin, and ride over a variety of brightly colored and complex terrains, featuring steep ramps, sharp ledges, massive cliffs, and more. Every obstacle is an opportunity to increase your speed, allowing you to use the environment to your advantage and gain a bit of breathing room from those flightless assailants in hot pursuit. Momentum is key, because in addition to Story Mode, Penny’s Big Breakaway also includes a Time Attack Mode, where you can try and achieve the perfect run and set high scores on the leaderboard for the world to see.

Penny isn’t the only star of this show: her trusty partner Yo-Yo, while largely to blame for causing this chase, provides plenty of abilities to assist in your getaway. Throughout the game, you can unlock tasty treats which her Yo-Yo can snack on. When consumed, these delicious items will temporarily unlock new power ups such as increased movement speed, a protective shield, and many more. In addition to powerups, Penny’s Yo-Yo can pick up various single-use tools, which can be used to bust down walls revealing secret treasure or magnetically attach to new surfaces for greater exploration. Her versatile Yo-Yo might be hungry for chaos, but it could also be just the trick to clear her name and absolve her of this massive mix-up.

“The team of developers at Evening Star have a strong track record in creating incredible platforming experiences, and with Penny’s Big Breakaway they’ve created an entry into the genre that’s nonstop fun with broad appeal,” said Rachael Berkman, Producer at Private Division. “From platforming enthusiasts to adamant speedrunners alike, we think Penny will capture the hearts of players around the world.”

Penny's Big Breakaway is rated E for Everyone by the ESRB.