Nintendo eShop Update: Penny’s Big Breakaway, Pentiment

One of the best things about Nintendo Directs is that they always make the week’s eShop update even more packed with new games. That holds true for this week’s update as well. Last night we mentioned Penny’s Big Breakaway, the new 3D platformer from the team that created Sonic Mania. There are also Pentiment and Grounded, a pair of former Xbox console exclusives that are coming to the Switch as part of Microsoft’s plan to put their games on more platforms.

There are plenty of other games out this week on the Switch, too, so see the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.