Nintendo eShop Update: Penny’s Big Breakaway, Pentiment

One of the best things about Nintendo Directs is that they always make the week’s eShop update even more packed with new games. That holds true for this week’s update as well. Last night we mentioned Penny’s Big Breakaway, the new 3D platformer from the team that created Sonic Mania. There are also Pentiment and Grounded, a pair of former Xbox console exclusives that are coming to the Switch as part of Microsoft’s plan to put their games on more platforms.
There are plenty of other games out this week on the Switch, too, so see the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Pentiment – Journey to 16th Century Bavaria and face choices and consequences that will ripple throughout a small community for years to come. Step into a living illustrated world inspired by the earliest printed books and meet a colorful cast of characters in the small town of Tassing and nearby Keirsau Abbey. Find your own way through this turbulent time when Pentiment launches on the Nintendo Switch system today.
- Penny’s Big Breakaway – Join Penny and Yo-Yo in a 3D platforming adventure from the team that brought you Sonic Mania. Swing, dash, flip and trick your way over 11 colorful worlds and 40 levels. Use tasty treats to temporarily transform Yo-Yo, granting it abilities to improve movement speed, protect Penny from harm and much more! Discover your true star power in Penny’s Big Breakaway, now available on Nintendo Switch.
- Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story – From Lazy Bear, the studio that brought you Graveyard Keeper, comes Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story. Jump into this delightful crafting RPG set in the magical world of Bandle City, home of the furry and fun-loving yordles. You are a shy yordle living in Yarnville, a cozy but isolated island obsessed with all things knitting. When your 101-year-long apprenticeship ends, you want nothing more than to see what lies beyond the portals that connect the rest of Bandle City. But when a party you attend goes horribly wrong, the portals collapse and everything is thrown into chaos. With your unique knitting magic and unflappable spirit, enlist the help of new friends, restore the portals and reunite Bandle City once more! Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story is available now.
- Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack*
- A “Rare” Quintet – Five games, all developed by Rare, are now available on the Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack collections! Nintendo Switch Online members can enjoy KILLER INSTINCT and BATTLETOADS IN BATTLEMANIACS as part of the Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online library, and SNAKE RATTLE N ROLL and R.C. PRO-AM as part of the NES – Nintendo Switch Online library. Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can play those titles and Blast Corps, which brings destructive vehicular action to the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online library.
- Digital Spotlight
- Revisit the Pokémon World – Are you ready to fill out your Pokédex when Pokémon Day rolls around on Feb. 27? Pack up your Poké Balls, lace up your running shoes and put on your favorite hat because Pokémon adventures are waiting for you on the Nintendo Switch system! Experience the vibrant, open world of the Paldea region at your own pace with the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games, or discover even more Pokémon, places and stories in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero for Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet.** Hop into the Sinnoh region in the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl games, or step back in time and explore the Hisui region in the Pokémon Legends: Arceus game. If you want to help solve the mysteries that crawl through Ryme City, join a tough-talking, coffee-loving Pikachu and his human partner, Tim Goodman, in search of secrets with the Detective Pikachu Returns game.
DLC:
- Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass Wave 2 – Side Order – Take a deeper dive into the expansive world of the Splatoon series with a brand-new single-player campaign for the Splatoon 3 game, Side Order!** Step into the role of Agent 8 and splat your way up the Spire of Order, where you never quite know what each floor will bring. Build your Palette of color chips to expand your arsenal and abilities as you go. Each floor gets increasingly tough, but don’t worry—Side Order is meant to be played through again and again. With each run, you’ll acquire more Prlz to spend on permanent upgrades to make the next run a little easier. You’ll need every edge you can get if you want to survive to the 30th floor! Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass Wave 2 – Side Order is available today.
- Suika Game Multi-Player Mode Expansion Pack – Make big fruit … with friends! Suika Game – the fruit-matching casual puzzle game phenomenon – is receiving a paid DLC season pass that adds local two-player battles to the mix, with online*** multiplayer arriving in the future. Enjoy the fruits of your labor in the Original mode along with the new Time Limit and Attack modes. Enjoy this sweet DLC, now available on Nintendo Switch!
Demos:
- Pepper Grinder – This action-packed, dig-venture platformer stars Pepper – a seafaring soul with a passion for prospecting. Armed with her trusty sidearm Grinder, Pepper burrows through terrain and water, controls machines and pulverizes enemies as she attempts to recover her missing fortune! Engage in puzzle platforming, battle bosses, power up with treasure and discover hidden levels. Pepper Grinder spins up on Nintendo Switch March 28. Dig into this colorfully animated world with the free demo now available in Nintendo eShop!
- Unicorn Overlord – Regain your throne alongside trustworthy allies in this tactical fantasy RPG from Vanillaware. Cultivate an army of over 60 characters – including humans, elves, massive beasts and heavenly angels – and traverse a vibrant world in the iconic Vanillaware style as you perform heroic deeds throughout the five nations. Unicorn Overlord launches on Nintendo Switch March 8. Try the free demo available now, and carry over your progress to the full game if you purchase it.
- Contra: Operation Galuga – Blast through a reimagining of the classic action game from the ’80s with modern graphics, new features and explosive co-op combat! Contra: Operation Galuga launches on Nintendo Switch March 12, and you can experience the intense action yourself with the free demo, available now in Nintendo eShop. Pre-orders also begin today in Nintendo eShop.
Game Trials:
- EA SPORTS FC 24****– Welcome to the new era of The World’s Game, featuring over 19,000 licensed players, 700+ teams and 30+ leagues playing together in an authentic football experience. Craft your dream leagues and test your skills on the field as you hit the pitch with pros. The free Game Trial period will last until Feb. 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Nintendo Switch Online members*** can earn 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points***** by participating. As an added bonus, you can purchase this digital title for 70% off until March 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT!
Activities:
- Get Ready for Pokémon Day with My Nintendo Rewards! – To help you celebrate Pokémon Day on Feb. 27, My Nintendo is kicking things off with a printable Happy Pokémon Day card! Share your love of Pokémon with fellow fans by sending this card. Additionally, the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet Mini-Notebook and Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet Highlighter rewards are also back in stock! For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/news.
- A Fresh Side of Stickers – Freshen up your gear with stickers featuring Agent 8, Pearl and the world of Side Order inspired by the Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass DLC! These babies go best on plastic and glass surfaces like a water bottle, laptop, window — or even a car. You can redeem 300 My Nintendo Platinum Points to get this reward. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/news.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Disney Dreamlight Valley – Get up to 35% off the Disney Dreamlight Valley base game and Disney Dreamlight Valley – Gold Edition for a limited time! This sale ends Feb. 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/.
- NIS America End of Winter Sale – Save up to 50% on select titles like CRYMACHINA, Disgaea 7 Digital Deluxe Edition and GrimGrimoire OnceMore! This sale ends Feb. 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 502’s Arcade
- Adam Wolfe
- Aery – Stone Age
- Alwa’s Legacy + Alwa’s Awakening – Available Feb. 23
- Apex Heroines
- Arcade Archives MASTER OF WEAPON
- Courage’s Reasoning Nori 5 Chewed Rice Balls
- Dead End City – Available Feb. 28
- Dino Race – Dinosaur Ride Ranch – Available Feb. 23
- Duck, Quack, Shoot!
- EGGCONSOLE HYDLIDE3 PC-8801mkIISR
- Geometric Sniper Z
- Geometry Survivor
- Gleylancer and Gynoug: Classic Shmups Pack – Available Feb. 27
- Hike Adventures – Available Feb. 26
- I Love Finding Furbabies Collector’s Edition
- Inkulinati
- Kings Odyssey – Available Feb. 23
- Kings Odyssey: Dwarves Tale – Available Feb. 24
- Kings Odyssey: Rise of The Necromancer – Available Feb. 25
- Lake
- Last 4 Survive: The Outbreak
- Legendary Tales: Stories
- Line Color World
- Lion Simulator Survival: RPG Animal Battle – Available Feb. 25
- Lo-Fi Haiku: Coffee and Chill
- LUNARiA -Virtualized Moonchild-
- Magic City Detective: Secret Desire Collector’s Edition
- Make it! Taiyaki
- Maze of Realities: Reflection of Light Collector’s Edition
- Membal
- Piczle Cross: Story of Seasons – Available Feb. 27
- Pocket Fishing – Available Feb. 26
- Promenade – Available Feb. 23
- Quadroids
- Sandstorm Strike Force – Available Feb. 27
- Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island – Available Feb. 27
- Shooting Blocks
- Slimeboo
- Spear Master – Available Feb. 27
- Squirrel Stapler
- STAR WARS: Dark Forces Remaster – Available Feb. 28
- Sympathy Kiss – Available Feb. 27
- THE BIKE – MOTO RIDE SIMULATOR – Available Feb. 24
- The jump guys – Available Feb. 23
- the World According to Girl
- Tippy Pads
- Toy Rider
- Truck Sim 2024 – Available Feb. 23
- Unlife – Available Feb. 23
- Wira & Taksa: Against the Master of Gravity – Available Feb. 23
- Woodturning 3D – Available Feb. 23
- Yohane the Parhelion – NUMAZU in the MIRAGE –