Paint the Town Red VR brings voxel violence to PS VR2, Meta Quest, Steam VR next year

The popular “flat” version of Paint the Town Red may be already available on a number of console and PC platforms, but South East Games looks to be hard at work on the VR version of the first person voxel-based brawler.

Harnessing the fast-paced, chaotic action of the melee combat game in VR seems to be a pretty great idea and the trailer definitely shows off some wild pixel carnage throughout an assortment of environments. Paint the Town Red VR will feature sandbox combat levels, a massive roguelike “Beneath” mode, an arena mode and over 200 weapon options.

Paint the Town Red VR is currently scheduled for a March 14th, 2024 release on the PlayStation VR2, Meta Quest 2|3 and Steam VR for $19.99 (or less depending on the platform and previous purchases). Check out the release date trailer and new screens below!

Paint the Town Red VR – Release Date Trailer:



Paint the Town Red VR - Release Date Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Paint the Town Red VR screens:

Paint the Town Red VR, the first-person brawler with sandbox combat levels and a massive roguelike mode from South East Games, spills fresh blood in VR on Steam, PlayStation VR2, and Meta Quest 2|3 on Thursday, March 14, 2024, as announced at the Upload VR Showcase earlier today. After epic voxelized bloodshed on more than one million PCs and consoles, Paint the Town Red is back with a highly anticipated VR edition worthy of barroom brawlers everywhere. Get crazy in a fast-paced, immersive world of wild fisticuffs, complete with exotic locales primed for destruction. Create a bloody spectacle across neon-lit discos, whiskey-soaked saloons, boisterous biker bars, and plundered pirate coves. Punch, stab, kick, and slice voxel-based baddies with a furious mix of melee madness. Dodge attacks and the dynamic splatter of gore and limbs courtesy of the voxel-based carnage. Turn nearly anything into a weapon in this down and dirty world. With over 200 options to choose from, deck and decapitate unsuspecting souls with giant ham legs, pool cues, futuristic swords, and other armaments. The VR edition debuts dual wielding, empowering brawlers with double the options for chaotic carnage across three distinct game modes. Defend against an onslaught of increasingly difficult enemies in Arena mode. Take down drunken bar crawlers in the Scenarios mode. For the more supernaturally inclined, descend into the roguelike Beneath mode, where zombies, floating skulls, and other nightmarish creatures roam free in decaying dungeons. Choose from one of five classes and defeat towering Elder bosses, solve puzzles, master magical abilities, and uncover mysteries of this ungodly world. “Paint the Town Red’s immersive and fast-paced gameplay is a perfect fit for VR platforms,” said Matthew Carr, Co-founder of South East Games. “With the freedom of VR controls, variety of combat scenarios and huge number of enemies, it’s the definitive way for letting off steam.” Paint the Town Red VR will be available on Quest 2 and 3 for $19.99, PlayStation VR2 for $19.99 with a discount for existing PlayStation owners of Paint the Town Red, and on Steam VR as a $9.99 add on DLC. The original version of Paint the Town Red is available now for $19.99 on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, in addition to Steam for Windows PC, Mac, and Linux. For more information, please visit Paint the Town Red’s official website, follow South East Games on Twitter, and search #PTTR or #PaintTheTownRed.