Sergei Dragunov commando crawls into this week’s Tekken 8 character reveal trailer

For a special agent, his track record at the King of Iron Fist Tournament seems to be less than special, but nonetheless Sergei Dragunov is back in the latest entry of Tekken and he’s not bound by any governmental orders. Given an extended leave of absence, the Commando Sambo combatant is entering the tournament to check out items off the eerie sounding “The Angel of Death’s List!” Knowing this stoic workaholic I doubt this will have anything to do with collecting autographs or getting selfies!

Commando Sambo for the uninitiated is a modified version of Sambo taught by the Russian Army for unarmed one on one combat situations. In addition to Sambo’s focus on throws and submission moves, this combat variation affords the user to use throws and kicks in a lethal manner. Dragunov’s fighting prowess has earned him the nickname of “The White Angel of Death” and has even made himself known to the debonair UN asset Victor Chevalier, the very founder of the Raven Unit which Master Raven and Raven are a member of.

Tekken 8 will be available on PC, PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S on January 26th 2024.

