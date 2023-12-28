Nintendo eShop Update: Pinball M, Bloopy & Droopy

Given it’s the last week of 2023, you might expect it to be a quiet week for new game releases — and, mostly, you’d be correct. But even during this lull week, there are still a handful of new games arriving on the Switch.
Surprisingly, even this week there’s at least one or two new games worth investigating. If you’re a fan of pinball and of horror movies — and we certainly are — then Pinball M is a fun marriage of the two. In a different vein, both Bloopy & Droopy and Chico and the Magic Orchards DX hearken back to the late ’80s/early ’90s, offering platforming and RPG-ing, respectively.
See the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Digital Spotlight
- New Year’s Eve – This new year why not make a resolution to check out some of the great games released on the Nintendo Switch system in 2023? Jump into the unexpected with the Super Mario Bros. Wonder game. Turn back the clock and dive into the updated classic Super Mario RPG game for some fun, turn-based combat. Take your first steps into an epic adventure in a fantastic tale starring Link with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game. Explore a mysterious planet and grow your Pikmin to help you achieve your goals with the Pikmin 4 game. Plus, don’t forget to keep the fun rolling into the new year: Run, jump and backflip your way through a puzzling twist on Mario action in the Mario vs. Donkey Kong game and prepare save the day as Princess Peach takes the spotlight in the Princess Peach: Showtime! game when they launch in 2024!
Demos:
- Another Code: Recollection – Sleuth your way to the truth across two fully enhanced mystery adventures – including one previously unreleased in North America – in the Another Code: Recollection game. Help Ashley solve riddles, gather clues and investigate traces of the past to uncover the true fates of her parents. Experience the opening chapter of Ashley’s story with the free demo, available now in Nintendo eShop. Follow the beginning of her story and start your exploration, then you can carry your progress over to the full game once purchased. Another Code: Recollection launches Jan. 19. Pre-orders are available now in Nintendo eShop or in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Save on Games During the Hits for the Holidays Sale! – Here’s a great opportunity to stock up on popular games for the Nintendo Switch system! For a limited time, find great deals on games like Nintendo Switch Sports, SONIC SUPERSTARS, Metroid Dread and others when you shop on Nintendo.com or in Nintendo eShop on your device. Remember that when you shop digital games, you can earn My Nintendo Gold Points*—awarded based on 5% of the amount you pay (excluding tax and any points or discounts used). Then, you can redeem your Gold Points towards the purchase of other eligible digital games, DLC, Nintendo Switch Online memberships and more. Hurry, though—this sale ends Jan. 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/#hits-for-the-holidays.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Bloopy & Droopy
- Chico and the Magic Orchards DX – Available Dec. 29
- Found it!
- MisBloody – Available Dec. 30
- Pinball M
- Pinball M – Death Save Bundle
- Tiny Treasure Hunt
- Zombie Dead Smasher Shooter – PREMIUM EDITION – Available Dec. 30