Nintendo eShop Update: Pinball M, Bloopy & Droopy

Given it’s the last week of 2023, you might expect it to be a quiet week for new game releases — and, mostly, you’d be correct. But even during this lull week, there are still a handful of new games arriving on the Switch.

Surprisingly, even this week there’s at least one or two new games worth investigating. If you’re a fan of pinball and of horror movies — and we certainly are — then Pinball M is a fun marriage of the two. In a different vein, both Bloopy & Droopy and Chico and the Magic Orchards DX hearken back to the late ’80s/early ’90s, offering platforming and RPG-ing, respectively.

See the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.