Nintendo eShop Update: Captain Blood, High On Life

This week’s eShop update perfectly captures where we’re at in the Switch’s life cycle.

On the one hand, there are quite a few new games, though most of them aren’t what you’d call “high profile.” That said, it’s not a total empty void, since this week the Switch is getting Captain Blood, a pirate action game that’s looks like it should be coming out on the PS3…which makes sense, since it’s been in development hell since then. There’s also a Switch port of High On Life, the absurd first-person shooter that came out on most other platforms awhile back.

On the other hand, this week pre-orders are also opening up on a few Switch 2 games, including Madden NFL 26 (out August 14th), and a pair of Switch 2 launch day games, BRAVELY DEFAULT FLYING FAIRY HD and Street Fighter 6.

Check out the full list below!