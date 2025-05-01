Nintendo eShop Update: Captain Blood, High On Life

This week’s eShop update perfectly captures where we’re at in the Switch’s life cycle.
On the one hand, there are quite a few new games, though most of them aren’t what you’d call “high profile.” That said, it’s not a total empty void, since this week the Switch is getting Captain Blood, a pirate action game that’s looks like it should be coming out on the PS3…which makes sense, since it’s been in development hell since then. There’s also a Switch port of High On Life, the absurd first-person shooter that came out on most other platforms awhile back.
On the other hand, this week pre-orders are also opening up on a few Switch 2 games, including Madden NFL 26 (out August 14th), and a pair of Switch 2 launch day games, BRAVELY DEFAULT FLYING FAIRY HD and Street Fighter 6.
Check out the full list below!
Pre-orders:
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 – Every game is a challenge on your path to becoming an NFL legend. Bring authenticity to your gameplay with years of NFL game data including next-level coaching, QB authenticity and explosive gameplay. Pre-order the Standard Edition today on Nintendo eShop and receive the MUT Cover Athlete Elite Player Item, Franchise Coach Ability Points and Super Star Legendary XP Boost. EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 Deluxe Edition is also available for pre-order, giving you up to three days of early access, exclusive solo challenges and all items from the standard edition pre-order! Dominate the league when EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 launches on Aug. 14 for the Nintendo Switch 2 system.
- BRAVELY DEFAULT FLYING FAIRY HD Remaster – Follow four Warriors of Light on a journey to restore the elemental crystals in this HD remaster of the Nintendo 3DS RPG masterpiece, BRAVELY DEFAULT. Experience an RPG that brings depth to classic, turn-based battles with the “Brave & Default” system – featuring an array of options to customize your characters with over 20 unique jobs. The game also includes quality of life updates and two new minigames that leverage the dual mouse controls* of Nintendo Switch 2. BRAVELY DEFAULT FLYING FAIRY HD Remaster comes to Nintendo Switch 2 on launch day, June 5. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.
- Street Fighter 6 – Experience the next evolution of Street Fighter in Street Fighter 6 with three distinct game modes, new gameplay features and enhanced visuals. Fight your way to the top with new game modes exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2, like Local Wireless One on One and Avatar Matches**. Enjoy new party modes utilizing the Joy-Con 2 controllers, like Gyro Battle and Calorie Contest. Choose from Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition, or the digital version of Street Fighter 6 when it launches on June 5 for Nintendo Switch 2. Pre-order for Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition is available now on Nintendo eShop.
Game Trials:
- STAR WARS: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles and STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter – Journey to a galaxy far, far away with this new Game Trial featuring two titles set in the STAR WARS universe! Nintendo Switch Online members*** can access the free Game Trial period until May 6 at 11:59 p.m. PT. If you decide to purchase the game during or after this offer, you’ll keep all save data, so you won’t have to worry about losing your progress! Additionally, Nintendo Switch Online members can earn 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points**** by participating. As an added bonus, you can purchase STAR WARS: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles for 25% off and STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter for 50% off until May 6 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Nintendo Music:
- Starting Line Jam Sessions – Rev up those speakers – it’s time for even more racing riffs from the Mario Kart series! The Mario Kart 7 soundtrack is available now on Nintendo Music, the smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks*****. Give your day a little boost and get pumped with tracks like “Toad Circuit” and “Neo Bowser City”, whether you’re soaring past the competition or just trying to stay above water. Nintendo Music is exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Activities:
- Creator’s Voice – Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition – The most recent episode of the “Creator’s Voice” video series is here, featuring Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition. Dive into the dark future of the game with Adam Badowski and Charles Tremblay from CD PROJEKT RED and hear how they brought the vision of Night City to Nintendo Switch 2. You can watch the video here: https://youtu.be/Fex9IhmnQe0. Fans eager to climb the ranks and become a legendary cyberpunk can pre-order the game now! For more information on the Creator’s Voice series, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/gaming-systems/switch-2/featured-games/creators-voice/.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
