NetherRealm and WB Games gave gamers a first look at Omni-Man in Mortal Kombat 1

Omni-Man, the beloved hero of the Invincible universe, until he wasn’t…is pretty much a Superman pastiche with goals similar to the Saiyan race in Dragon Ball Z. His profile rose in the eyes of the public thanks to an animated series that airs exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video platform. It seems that someone at NetherRealm Studios was a big enough fan that discussions were had about including the Viltrumite in the newest iteration of Mortal Kombat. His inclusion in the first Kombat Pack Trailer led to riotous reaction across the internet…however we have not see or heard much regarding these post-release fighters until Saturday October 13th…

At New York Comic Con, during the Invincible & The Walking Dead Celebrate 20 Years! Panel, fans finally got a first look at how Omni-Man will integrate into the Mortal Kombat Universe…very well and brutally. In the clip which has been released to the wider internet to enjoy, Omni-Man doesn’t even flinch when dealing with such deadly fighters as Scorpion and even the Fire God, Liu Kang himself. His moveset lovingly recreates actual attacks he’s used both in the comic and the animated series such as popping the head of Red Rush during his slaughter of the Guardians of the Globe, putting his own son through a moving subway car and of course the bloody pummeling of his son which was depicted in the season finale of the animated show. Visually he kinda looks like Hugh Jackman with a finely groomed mustache, but Netherrealm really hit it out of the park in transcribing the character into their own universe.

Omni-Man will be the lead off character of the Kombat Pack, set to arrive in November 2023, but he won’t be the last to enter the fray. Kombat Alums, Quan Chi, Ermac, Takeda Takahashi along with guest fighters Peacemaker and Homelander will gradually find themselves in Fire God Liu Kang’s new timeline from Winter 2023 to Summer 2024. If you’re a Mortal Kombat fan, you’re in for a bloody good time!

Mortal Kombat 1 – Official Omni-Man First Look:



