Be Greater. Together in the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 new cinematic spot

While we’re hard at work saving NYC again in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in advance of that highly anticipated October 20th release date, Sony dropped a new cinematic TV spot-style commercial/trailer for the game. No, it’s not actual gameplay, but it still gets us hyped for the impending PS5 release in about 2 weeks from now.

Check it out below!

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Be Greater. Together. Trailer

To celebrate the launch of the highly anticipated PlayStation 5 video game, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Sony Interactive Entertainment is proud to debut and share its new cinematic spot for the latest adventure in the critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise. Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, will face the ultimate test of strength inside and outside the mask as they fight to save the city, each other and the ones they love. The spot was created in collaboration with Blur Studios.