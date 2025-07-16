Sagat arrives to Street Fighter 6 on August 5th



Capcom released a new trailer for Sagat, the first character of Street Fighter 6’s 3rd season and while he doesn’t quite look like Kenny Omega, the Emperor of Muay Thai is certainly looking extremely intimidating.

Along with his arrival will see the stage Proud Spire, which looks like a remix of his iconic stage where the cycloptic fighter takes on all challengers under the relaxed gaze of a buddha statue. To make things even more exotic (not Joe…), a tiger is just hanging out…just watching the proceedings.

The developer also shared what type of arsenal Sagat will be bringing in the latest entry of Street Fighter. Players will be able to utilize his Tiger Shot in both high and low variations, the devastating Tiger Uppercut and you can certainly catch players off guard with his new move, Tiger Nexus which can be followed up with either the Mighty Tiger, Greedy Tiger, or Nova Tiger. Also yes…all his moves have the word tiger in it…he likes tigers, we get it!

Sagat will lead the way for the game’s 3rd season when he arrives on August 5th to players who purchased either the Year 3 Character Pass or the Year 3 Ultimate Pass. However if you happen to be attending EVO 2025 in Las Vegas, you can get hands on with the character at Capcom’s booth which will be on the show floor from August 1st to the 3rd. After Sagat, players can expect C. Viper, Alex and Ingrid to join the roster in that order.

So that makes two of the four Kings of Shadowloo…I wonder how Balrog and Vega will look, perhaps we’ll find out in Season 4 or 5?

Street Fighter 6 is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch 2.

Street Fighter 6 – Sagat Gameplay Trailer



Street Fighter 6 - Sagat Gameplay Trailer

Street Fighter 6 – Sagat screens/art: