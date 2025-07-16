Marvel Rivals team to host a Hero Creation panel and more at San Diego Comic Con

One of the biggest comic conventions in the world should play host to one of the biggest comic book games right? Well Marvel Rivals thought so too, as the NetEase developed Super Hero Team-based shooter will be anchoring themselves to the Marriott Marquis to give fans of the game a chance to interact with both development staff as well as voice talent during San Diego Comic Con.

The title will have 2 panels at the convention center. The first will take place on the 24th and will feature members of the voice cast such as Alpha Takahashi (Psylocke), Daniel Marin (Namor), Eliah Mountjoy (Winter Soldier), James Mathis III (Black Panther), Jordan Reynolds (Adam Warlock), and Xanthe Huynn (Dagger), where I’m sure plenty of anecdotes will be shared about the recording process. The second panel will feature the members of the art team where they will reveal the creation process of Marvel Rivals characters. Perhaps we’ll see the development process of a new hero coming to the game in the near future!

From July 24th to the 27th fans can visit the Marvel Rivals San Diego Comic Con experience, situated at the Marriott Marquis’ San Diego Ballroom where attendees can check out the game, try to nab some exclusive giveaway items daily such as key chains and posters. The Marquis will hosting signings from the Marvel Rivals Art Team and some members of the voice cast as well as cosplayer Emiru who will be on hand to greet fans while dressed as a Marvel Rivals character (San Diego is certainly treating her well given she was in town a month ago to throw the first pitch at a Padres game).

So it looks like if you’re a fan of Marvel Rivals and you’re attending San Diego Comic Con, hopefully you’ll be blocking some time off to check out the game’s programming during the show…now if you don’t mind me asking, think you can snag one of those swimsuit posters? Please?

San Diego Comic Con is happening from July 24th to the 27th.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.