Nintendo eShop Update – Detective Pikachu Returns, Wargroove 2, Borderlands 3,

Attention Nintendo Switch eShoppers, there’s definitely an interesting variety of new titles hitting the store today/this week — from a new Detective Pikachu adventure, to a mech strategy RPG remake, to a content complete FPS looter-shooter! And a lot more than that obviously…
See the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Detective Pikachu Returns – Unravel a series of mysteries across Ryme City with a tough-talking, coffee-loving Pikachu and his human partner, Tim Goodman. When a jewel theft occurs, the case sets this great detective duo down a path filled with mystery. Search for clues in Ryme City, where Pokémon and humans live and work side by side. Investigate and deduce as the detective duo, both together and individually, on a search for the truth in this cinematic adventure game! The Detective Pikachu Returns game is available on Oct. 6.
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition – The quintessential Borderlands 3 experience is now available on Nintendo Switch! Make some mayhem at home or on the go with the award-winning base game, plus all six content add-ons and the full collection of bonus cosmetic packs! Blast through multiple worlds as one of four Vault Hunters, each with deep skill trees, abilities and customization. Play solo or join a friend in two-player online co-op* to take on deadly enemies, score loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy. Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition is available Oct 6.
- Wargroove 2 – Take to the battlefield and use your wits to wage turn-based battles in a new adventure filled with unlikely friendships and unknown adversaries. Featuring signature pixel art and an interweaving story, Wargroove 2 brings together three campaigns, a new roguelike game mode and a fresh cast of Commanders, including the newly revealed faction of mousefolk, the Faahri. Wargroove 2 enters the fray on Nintendo Switch today.
- FRONT MISSION 2: Remake – The second game in the main FRONT MISSION storyline is finally available outside of Japan for the first time! In this tactical RPG, you’ll pilot weaponized machines called Wanzers and lead your battalion to victory. Gain the upper hand in battle by aiming for enemy parts to destroy and uncover the great storyline of this classic game. FRONT MISSION 2: Remake launches on Nintendo Switch today. The prequel, FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake, is also available now.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Airship Defender – Available Oct. 10
- Aquarium Land – Available Oct. 6
- Bang-On Balls: Chronicles
- Beach Cafe III: The Escape Room
- BLACK WITCHCRAFT
- Cafe Master Story
- Cooking Craze
- Detail Detective
- Dungeons and Goblins
- Easy Japanesey
- Easy Japanesey 2
- Easy Japanesey 3
- Elder Story
- Fabled Lands
- Freaky Trip – Available Oct. 6
- Hidden Gems: Volume One
- Hyper Gym Life 3D – Tough Guys – Available Oct. 7
- Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur
- Long Gone Days – Available Oct. 10
- Madfarmer: Lost Kingdoms and Crazy Critters
- Merge Master – Available Oct. 6
- MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE
- My Little Universe
- My Name is Mayo 2
- PAINT PRO for KIDS 0+
- Park Racer – Available Oct. 6
- Pirates on Target – Available Oct. 6
- Project Blue – Available Oct. 6
- RedRaptor – Available Oct. 11
- S.H.M.U.P Bundle
- schleich Puzzles FARM WORLD
- Shy Cats Hidden Orchestra – Available Oct. 6
- Sunshine Manor
- Supreme Car Parking Simulator 2024 – Available Oct. 11
- Terra Alia: The Language Discovery RPG – Available Oct. 11
- Tetropunk
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
- The Pale Beyond – Available Oct. 6
- The Sisters 2 – Road to Fame
- Two Sedans Driving Simulator – Available Oct. 8
- Umbrella Drop
- Viki Spotter: Complete Bundle
- WFO World Football Online
- Wild Card Football – Available Oct. 10
- Wings