Eyes up Guardians, Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate has launched

It’s here Guardians, the next big Destiny 2 expansion in Year of Prophecy has officially launched. This release is not just content though, many base game systems have been reworked, ripped out, enhanced, tweaked, fixed, etc. as well, and levels of things reset or recalculated, so even long time players will see a lot of changes within the game experience.

There is content aplenty though, with the new story missions leading to a brand new raid at the end of the week, The Desert Perpetual, on Saturday, July 19th. Then there’s a roadmap for more content releases including the Star Wars themed Renegades expansion way in December. Phew.

Fire up your Destiny 2 platform of choice and get the monster update and expansion downloaded so you can jump into Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate as soon as humanly possible.

See some media and the latest details below!

Today, Bungie launched Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate, the first expansion in the Year of Prophecy content lineup and the beginning of the next multi-year chapter in Destiny 2’s evolving narrative universe with the Fate Saga. Available now, The Edge of Fate introduces the new destination Kepler and a new campaign, alongside major core game updates which are available to all players.

In The Edge of Fate, Guardians are reintroduced to the mysterious Nine and confront an ancient threat that predates the Traveler. With help from Lodi, a new ally from a distant place, and the Warlock Vanguard Ikora Rey, players will uncover long-buried secrets and begin a journey that reshapes their understanding of the Destiny universe.

The Edge of Fate campaign takes place on Kepler, a mysterious new destination split into four major regions, each featuring dynamic free-roam encounters and secrets that take full advantage of new destination-specific abilities like Matterspark, which enables Guardians to transform into a ball of energy to traverse through Kepler and solve puzzles. Additional abilities include Mattermorph and the Relocator Cannon, which add new dimensions to both combat and navigation on Kepler.

The Edge of Fate also features the new World Tier system. Players can experience Brave and Legendary difficulties during the campaign and unlock the Fabled and Mythic tiers after completion. These higher difficulties enable Power scaling and offer increasingly potent rewards, encouraging Guardians to return with stronger builds.

Alongside the expansion, Destiny 2’s core game updates introduce streamlined access to activities via the Portal, a new UI that helps players easily jump into content across Fireteam Ops, Pinnacle Ops, Crucible Ops, and the newly added Solo Ops, made for short, self-contained play sessions.

Armor 3.0 introduces an overhaul of the armor system designed to deepen buildcrafting and reward gear investment. New armor mods and tuning changes allow players to push their builds further, while set bonuses tied to specific armor collections add layered incentives for matching gear.

New Exotic armor pieces introduce unique gameplay mechanics for each class:

Hunter Exotic Vest: Moirai Webcatcher: Throw a Threaded Spike to detonate tangles and reconstruct them, bringing them back to throw at enemies.

Titan Exotic Gauntlets: Melas Panoplia Forge Master: Recall the throwing hammer, and time the recall correctly to unleash explosions on foes.

Warlock Exotic Gauntlets: Eunoia Consul’s Pitch: Upgrade Hellion to deal increased damage the further projectiles travel, raining scorching shrapnel down on opponents.



The Edge of Fate also adds new Legendary weapon archetypes and introduces a transparent gear tiering system. Players will earn powerful new tools like a Crossbow with reclaimable ammo, a spread shot Hand Cannon, a Longbow with intrinsic overpenetration, and a rocket-assisted Pulse Rifle. Combined with the seasonal artifact updates and an increased focus on weapon-centric perks, Destiny 2’s buildcrafting is more customizable than ever before.

On Saturday, July 19 at 10:00 AM PDT, Bungie will open the doors to Destiny 2’s newest raid, The Desert Perpetual, for all players who own and have completed The Edge of Fate’s campaign.

As one of Destiny 2’s pinnacle endgame activities, raids challenge fireteams of six skilled Guardians to push their teamwork, coordination, and puzzle-solving abilities to the limit. With the raid’s launch, Bungie will kick off the race for World First – a global competition to see which fireteam can conquer the raid before anyone else.

The raid will launch in Contest mode for the first 48 hours, a more difficult challenge that caps players’ power and makes enemies more aggressive. The first fireteam to complete the raid on Contest mode will earn raid belts and commemorate their legacy as World First Race champions.

For full details on eligibility and requirements for the World First race, please visit Bungie’s official rules.

Fans can tune into the official Bungie World First pre-show from 6:45 AM PDT – 10:00 AM PDT, and the official partnered raid watch along stream with Evanf1997 and CBGray from 6:45 AM PDT onwards. Those watching any eligible Destiny 2 streamer on Twitch during the World First race for at least one hour between 6AM PDT – 6PM PDT will receive the Power Hues emblem as a Twitch Drop. More information on the raid race can be found in the This Week in Destiny blog.

Players who complete The Desert Perpetual raid by August 29, 2025, at 9:59 AM PDT will unlock the ability to purchase The Desert Perpetual Raid Jacket and The Desert Perpetual Kadet Max Sling Bag by Chrome Industries and will have until October 7, 2025, at 9:59 AM PDT to order. Additionally, completing the raid by December 31, 2025, at 8:59 AM PST will earn players the ability to purchase The Desert Perpetual Raid Pin. Players who complete the Atemporal Title by December 31, 2025, at 8:59 AM PST will earn the ability to purchase the Atemporal Title Pin. Players will have until January 6, 2026, 8:59 AM PST to purchase The Desert Perpetual Raid Pin and Atemporal Title Pin.

Launching on the Bungie Store with The Edge of Fate is a new assortment of Bungie Rewards for players to earn:

Fated Weapon Title Pin – Complete the Fated Weapon Title by December 31, 2025, at 8:59 AM PST to unlock this Bungie Rewards offer.

The Edge of Fate Pin – Complete the “At Fate’s Edge” triumph by completing The Edge of Fate campaign by December 31, 2025, at 8:59 AM PST to unlock this Bungie Rewards offer.

Somnium Trek Metal Poster by Displate – Collect all urns and Kepler Ability chests and complete the “Gravitic Doctorate” Triumph to complete the Somnium Trek Triumph by December 2, 2025, at 8:59 AM PST.

Also launching on the Bungie Store is The Edge of Fate Original Soundtrack Digital Edition. Every purchase comes with just over two hours of music in .wav format, digital liner notes with a forward from the composers, as well as a download code for the “Ergosphere” Destiny 2 emblem.

Starting with the Year of Prophecy, each year will now feature four major content beats: two paid expansions and two major updates available to all. These major updates will include new activities, Exotic Missions, and new gear and rewards. Ash & Iron is the major update coming with The Edge of Fate, launching September 9, with more details coming soon.

The second expansion in the Year of Prophecy is Destiny 2: Renegades, slated for release on December 2, 2025. Inspired by the legendary Star Wars universe, Renegades merges Destiny’s distinctive storytelling and gameplay with themes and elements drawn from the iconic sci-fi franchise.

The Year of Prophecy Ultimate Edition is available to purchase now, which includes access to The Edge of Fate and Renegades campaigns, a new raid and dungeon, the Exotic Sniper Rifle New Land Beyond and its ornament and catalyst, four rewards passes, the Dark Side Legends bundle, the Year of Prophecy Exotic Sparrow, and a secret stash of in-game materials.