Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 set to swing onto the PS5 in fall 2023

During Sony’s “PlayStation in 2023: Highlights” article on the PlayStation Blog from earlier today, they dropped a little bit of release date information on the upcoming, very much anticipated Marvel’s Spider-Man sequel for the PS5.
So what we are looking at right now seems like a realistic “fall 2023” date for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which was shared by Bryan Intihar, Creative Director at Insomniac Games.
Speaking of Marvel’s Spider Man 2, let’s kick things off with some exciting news from developer Insomniac Games confirming the release window for the web-slinging sequel. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches on PS5 in fall 2023.
Following the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the Spider-duo of Peter Parker and Miles Morales are back in the next blockbuster action chapter of the Marvel’s Spider-Man series. Much is still to be revealed about the game, and going off the quality of the past two titles, we’re bound to be in for a fantastic new original Spider-Man adventure.
Read on for a special message from Insomniac:
“What a year it’s been for PlayStation Studios; here at Insomniac Games we’ve been in absolute awe of the work of our peers. Congrats to everyone on a successful 2022… and here’s to next year being just as exciting as we continue to get Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ready for release next fall.”
– Bryan Intihar, Creative Director