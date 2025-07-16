SEGA finds its Tokyo retail home in Shibuya PARCO!

Look, we all want to own physical goods featuring our favorite characters and now has never been a better time as companies and brands are aware of the consumer demand. That said these companies can’t exactly do a massive push and open stores like they’re weeds in an unkempt field and sometimes you have to start small and gradually expand. Hell it took Nintendo nearly 20 years before they opened another retail store in the US (Nintendo San Francisco)…so it would only make sense for their former nemesis turned steadfast ally SEGA to do the same with a retail presence.

SEGA started their march to retail this past May with SEGA Store Shanghai and this Friday July, 18th they will be opening a second store dubbed SEGA STORE TOKYO on the sixth floor of Shibuya PARCO (It’s a shopping mall in…well Shibuya.). SEGA/ATLUS fans will be able to purchase items from franchises such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Persona, Hatsune Miku, Puyo Puyo, Like a Dragon and more. Browsing through the store’s official website…emphasis on the word browsing since it only shows a sampling of the goods available at the store and doesn’t let you buy anything, you can see some cool items like the Be@rbrick Sonic the Hedgehog Chrome Ver., Like a Dragon Digsta figures, featuring your favorite protagonists with and without a top and Bright Arts Gallery SEGA Consoles which are die cast mini replicas of some of SEGA’s iconic home consoles.

The store will be open for business from the hours of 10am to 9pm local time, so if you find yourself at Shibuya PARCO, why not swing by the SEGA STORE TOKYO and pick up a SEGA logo plush!

Ok, SEGA…now for your next store how about SEGA STORE NEW YORK, sure you’ll have to hire security, but will commercial real estate the way it is, I’m sure you can find something cheap even in Time Square!