Return to Toronto via San Diego as Scott Pilgrim EX hosts a panel at San Diego Comic Con

Tribute Games will be very busy at San Diego Comic Con, the developer of games such as Mercenary Kings, Panzer Paladin and of course TMNT Shredder’s Revenge announced that they would be hosting a panel to discuss their upcoming beat’em up Marvel Cosmic Invasion. However it seems the company’s president Jean-Francois Major felt he really needed to maximize his time at the show by hosting another panel, this time featuring the other major title the studio is developing, Scott Pilgrim EX.

That’s right join Jean-Francois as he will be on stage with the creator of Scott Pilgrim, Bryan Lee O’Malley , Yannick Belzil, Tribute Games’ Narrative Designer, Josh Fairhurst (CEO of Limited run Games) and Universal Products & Experiences’ John Melchior as the give attendees an expanded look at the game which shocked everyone with its existence at Summer Game Fest. We’ll learn about the game’s plot, and perhaps who’s handling the physical release of the game (Spoiler…it’s Limited Run Games, their CEO is literally on stage at this panel) and who knows what else. So make sure you get to the line for room 5AB, cause whether you’re there or not the panel will be starting at 1:30pm PST.

However that won’t be the only thing Scott Pilgrim related as Brian Lee O’Malley will be holding court at the Oni Press (Booth 1829) where fans can have him sign a poster featuring the game’s announcement artwork during 3 sessions.

Thursday, July 24 from 2:00 – 3:30P.M. PT

Friday, July 25 from 1:00 – 2:30P.M. PT

Saturday, July 26 from 3:30 – 6:00P.M. PT

Finally if you loved the music of Scott Pilgrim vs the World (The Game) then you might want to make your way to The House of Blues’ Voodoo Room (1055 Fifth Ave, in the Gaslamp Quarter), because Anamanaguchi will be playing a free show! Capacity will be capped at 200 so make sure you get there before doors open at 7pm on July 24th.

Guess I picked a bad year to be frugal regarding travel…womp womp!

San Diego Comic Con is happening from July 24th to the 27th.

Scott Pilgrim EX is set for an early 2026 release window on PC and consoles.