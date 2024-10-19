Spider-Man 2 swings onto PC this January

Around these parts, we’re huge fans of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, so as you can imagine, we’re pretty excited by Sony’s announcement today that the game will be making its PC debut in just a few months.
Announced at New York’s Comic Con, Sony revealed that Spider-Man 2 will be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store on January 30, 2025. Nixxes Software are handling the port, having previously been responsible for a number of Sony’s other PC ports, including the upcoming remastered version of Horizon Zero Dawn.
While the game won’t feature anything new, all the previously released post-launch PS5 content will be included on the PC version, divided up into Standard and Digital Deluxe editions:
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Standard Edition
- The complete game
- All the latest updates since Marvel Spider-Man 2’s PS5 launch, including:
- 14 new suits
- New Game+
- Ultimate Levels
- New Symbiote Suit Styles
- Time of Day options
- Post-Game Achievements
- Action Figure Mode in Photo Mode
- Screen Reader and Audio Descriptions
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition
- The complete game with updates listed above
- 5 exclusive suits for Peter Parker
- 5 exclusive suits for Miles Morales
- Early unlock for the Arachknight Suit (Peter)
- Early unlock for the Shadow-Spider Suit (Miles)
- Early unlock for the Web Grabber gadget
- +5 skill points
- Additional Photo Mode items
There’s undoubtedly going to be more about the game as we get closer to its release, but for now, here’s the PC announcement trailer!