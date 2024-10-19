Spider-Man 2 swings onto PC this January

Matthew Pollesel02 mins

Around these parts, we’re huge fans of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, so as you can imagine, we’re pretty excited by Sony’s announcement today that the game will be making its PC debut in just a few months.

Announced at New York’s Comic Con, Sony revealed that Spider-Man 2 will be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store on January 30, 2025. Nixxes Software are handling the port, having previously been responsible for a number of Sony’s other PC ports, including the upcoming remastered version of Horizon Zero Dawn.

While the game won’t feature anything new, all the previously released post-launch PS5 content will be included on the PC version, divided up into Standard and Digital Deluxe editions:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Standard Edition

  • The complete game
  • All the latest updates since Marvel Spider-Man 2’s PS5 launch, including:
    • 14 new suits
    • New Game+
    • Ultimate Levels
    • New Symbiote Suit Styles
    • Time of Day options
    • Post-Game Achievements
    • Action Figure Mode in Photo Mode
    • Screen Reader and Audio Descriptions

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition

  • The complete game with updates listed above
  • 5 exclusive suits for Peter Parker
  • 5 exclusive suits for Miles Morales
  • Early unlock for the Arachknight Suit (Peter)
  • Early unlock for the Shadow-Spider Suit (Miles)
  • Early unlock for the Web Grabber gadget
  • +5 skill points
  • Additional Photo Mode items

There’s undoubtedly going to be more about the game as we get closer to its release, but for now, here’s the PC announcement trailer!

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Announce Trailer | PC Games