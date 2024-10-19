Spider-Man 2 swings onto PC this January

Around these parts, we’re huge fans of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, so as you can imagine, we’re pretty excited by Sony’s announcement today that the game will be making its PC debut in just a few months.

Announced at New York’s Comic Con, Sony revealed that Spider-Man 2 will be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store on January 30, 2025. Nixxes Software are handling the port, having previously been responsible for a number of Sony’s other PC ports, including the upcoming remastered version of Horizon Zero Dawn.

While the game won’t feature anything new, all the previously released post-launch PS5 content will be included on the PC version, divided up into Standard and Digital Deluxe editions:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Standard Edition

The complete game

All the latest updates since Marvel Spider-Man 2’s PS5 launch, including: 14 new suits New Game+ Ultimate Levels New Symbiote Suit Styles Time of Day options Post-Game Achievements Action Figure Mode in Photo Mode Screen Reader and Audio Descriptions



Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition

The complete game with updates listed above

5 exclusive suits for Peter Parker

5 exclusive suits for Miles Morales

Early unlock for the Arachknight Suit (Peter)

Early unlock for the Shadow-Spider Suit (Miles)

Early unlock for the Web Grabber gadget

+5 skill points

Additional Photo Mode items

There’s undoubtedly going to be more about the game as we get closer to its release, but for now, here’s the PC announcement trailer!

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Announce Trailer | PC Games

