Square Enix shows off 30 mins of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth gameplay, new screens & details

In case you weren’t closely following the Tokyo Game Show 2023 events over the weekend, Square Enix had some very interesting stuff to show off regarding the much anticipated next piece of the Final Fantasy VII remake saga: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. “Interesting” meaning nearly 30 minutes of gameplay footage with commentary which provides us a good look at the amazing visuals, the open world environment, dramatic fiend hunting battles, side-quests and best of all, seamless Chocobo wrangling!

They also dropped off quite a few new screens providing a glimpse of the Mercenary Quests, Fiend Sightings, Mog’s Hut along with mini-games and the “Queen’s Blood” card game. Square Enix also shared a striking piece of art by creative director Tetsuya Nomura.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is set for a PS5 release on February 29th, 2024. Jump on over to the official blog post for an even deeper dive into the game.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – Screens/art:

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth at TGS 2023!:



FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH at TGS 2023!

