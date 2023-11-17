Get up to speed for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth with the latest “The Story So Far” video

Earlier today Square Enix kinda blew the lid off of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth for the PlayStation 5 with a new “The Story So Far” video recap, more than a few new screens showing off all aspects of the game, and even some new game details.

The recap video will be accessible from Final Fantasy VII Rebirth itself, though it’s definitely worth getting up to speed on some of the twists and turns and drama from the previous FFVII remake release first. They also dropped also an iconic piece of artwork which fans may immediately recognize.

Check out everything below, and stay tuned for the game's release on Feb. 29th 2024.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth art:



Final Fantasy VII Rebirth screens:

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH – THE STORY SO FAR:



SQUARE ENIX today released the “Story So Far” recap video for FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, which will be viewable from the game’s main menu when it debuts on Feb. 29, 2024, for the PlayStation 5 (PS5) console. The refresher video is narrated by Red XIII, a beast with a flaming tail who offers words of wisdom to Cloud’s party from time to time. Red XIII recaps the events of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE, the first installment in the critically acclaimed FINAL FANTASY VII remake project. Additionally, the company released iconic artwork featuring Aerith and the Highwind airship. Other screenshots, available here, explore the peaceful town of Kalm, the abandoned Mythril Mine, the summon Kujata, the combat abilities and Synergy Skills of various party members, the Chocoboutique, side characters and much more. Active and Classic modes return from FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE, allowing players to choose their battle style: fast-paced thrills or more methodical decision-making. Three difficulty settings, including Easy, Normal and the new Dynamic setting, allow further customization for players – both longtime fans and newcomers alike. A new, standalone adventure set across a vast and vibrant planet, FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH sees Cloud, Tifa, Barret, Aerith and Red XIII escape from the dystopian city of Midgar into the wide world beyond. To hunt down Sephiroth, a fallen hero and vengeful swordsman from Cloud’s past, these unlikely heroes join forces with new companions like the spirited ninja operative Yuffie and the wisecracking, feline-shaped robot Cait Sith. Lead these characters into battle and use powerful synergy abilities to overcome their fates. Explore classic locales reimagined in dazzling detail. Encounter dozens of hours of rewarding side quests, fiend hunts, mini-games and rich stories of the planet’s people and cultures. FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH will be available for the PS5 console on Feb. 29, 2024. This title has been rated T (Teen) by the ESRB. For more information, visit https://ffvii.square-enix-games.com/games/rebirth/.