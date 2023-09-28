Nintendo eShop Update: EA SPORTS FC 24, Cocoon

There are lots and lots of new games arriving on the Switch this week, but the highlight of this week’s eShop update has to be EA SPORTS FC 24. The former FIFA series has rebranded and retooled, and, for the first time in years on the Switch, this is more than just a roster update. Forget simply adding new players, EA SPORTS FC 24 will have updated graphics thanks to the Frostbite Engine, it will also have Ultimate Team mode, women’s teams, and all kinds of other bells and whistles that have been absent from the Switch for far too long.
Also of note: Cocoon, the new game from Jeppe Carlsen, who you may know as lead gameplay designer of LIMBO and INSIDE. Not only does it have that pedigree, it’s also being published by Annapurna, who have a (mostly) spotless record of backing artsy games that are fun to play.
See the full list of new games below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
- EA SPORTS FC 24 – EA SPORTS FC 24 is a new era for The World’s Game, with a revolutionized Frostbite Engine powering the most true-to-football experience ever. Plus, a full Ultimate Team experience which welcomes women’s footballers to the pitch, VOLTA FOOTBALL and Clubs onto the Nintendo Switch system. EA SPORTS FC 24 is available Sept. 29.
- COCOON – From Jeppe Carlsen, the lead gameplay designer of LIMBO and INSIDE, COCOON is a unique take on the puzzle adventure genre, where each world exists within an orb that you can carry on your back. Wrap your head around the core mechanic of leaping between worlds — and combine, manipulate and rearrange them to solve intricate puzzles and unravel a cosmic mystery. COCOON is available Sept. 29.
- Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless – The demonic realm of Hinomoto is changing and the days of noble warriors are numbered. Caught up in the commotion, the lazy warrior Fuji and bushido fangirl Pirilika find unlikely allies in each other as they fight against a tyrannical regime while discovering the meaning of honor and redemption! Begin your epic SRPG adventure Oct. 3.
- Silent Hope – Seven wordless warriors must work together to find the reclusive King. In this action RPG, you’ll explore the Abyss and its ever-changing dungeons with seven silent heroes, each with their own abilities and fighting styles. After each dungeon run, you’ll return with your treasures and craft better equipment to dive deeper and grow stronger, leveling up your heroes to tackle the challenging bosses lurking in the depths. Silent Hope launches on Nintendo Switch Oct. 3.
- Next Stop … Eastward! – Discover the wonderfully weird world of Eastward. Escape the tyrannical clutches of a subterranean society and join John and Sam – Eastward’s unlikely duo – on an exciting adventure to the land above. Until Oct. 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT, Nintendo Switch Online members can combine John’s combat skills and Sam’s special kinetic powers to solve dungeon puzzles, take down unusual enemies and survive the deadly miasma. Nintendo Switch Online members can also earn 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points* by participating. As an added bonus, for a limited time anyone can purchase this digital title for 50% off. This sale ends Oct. 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
- Spike Chunsoft, Inc. Publisher Sale – Save up to 85% on Spike Chunsoft. Inc. titles, from Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition to AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES! This sale ends Oct. 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information, visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals/.
- 4×4 Mud – Offroad Car Simulator & Truck – Available Sept. 30
- A Tiny Sticker Tale – Available Oct. 4
- Abomi Nation
- Afterdream
- AirJet Fighter Sky Dominators: Aerial Assault
- ALTF4
- Ancient Mahjong – Available Sept. 29
- ANGEL WHISPER – The Suspense Visual Novel Left Behind by a Game Creator.
- Anime Poly Puzzle – Sci-Fi Maidens
- Arcade Archives STRIKE GUNNER
- Autumn Hike
- Battle Sea
- Before the Night
- Bilkins’ Folly – Available Oct. 2
- Boaty Tanks
- Chipmonk!
- CounterAttack: Uprising
- Crazy Bus
- Crimson Song – Yuri Visual Novel
- Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit
- CyberTD
- Deflector – Available Sept. 29
- Digitris – Available Sept. 29
- Dinobreak – Available Oct. 4
- Diorama Dungeoncrawl – Master of the Living Castle – Available Oct. 4
- Dolphin Spirit – Ocean Mission
- Encore Rally
- Faerie Afterlight
- Fate/Samurai Remnant – Available Sept. 29
- Final Exerion
- Firefighting Simulator – The Squad
- Foot Clinic – Available Sept. 29
- Forgive Me Father
- Freak Crossing
- Games Advent Calendar – 25 Days – 25 Surprises
- Gothic Classic
- Haunted Zombie Slaughter 2
- Humans vs Tigers – Available Sept. 29
- Humvee Assault: War 3D FPS
- Indoor Kickball – Available Sept. 29
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai
- Kumakichi’s Birth ☆ Destruction God
- Lord of the Click: Interstellar Wars
- Love Kuesuto – Available Sept. 29
- Mechs V Kaijus
- Metroidvania Bundle
- My Heart Grows Fonder – Available Sept. 29
- NINJA KIDZ: TIME MASTERS – Available Sept. 29
- Pan-Dimensional Conga Combat
- PAW Patrol World – Available Sept. 29
- PictoPull – Available Oct. 3
- Pizza Possum
- Playroom Racer
- Puzzle Balls
- Rayland 2
- Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition – Available Sept. 29
- RPG Bundle – Available Sept. 29
- Samurai – Japan Warrior Fighter
- Sentry City
- SHARK! SHARK!
- Sudoku for Kids
- Supfly Delivery Simulator – Available Sept. 30
- Survivor – Castaway Island – Available Oct. 3
- Synergia – NextGen Edition – Available Oct. 3
- TAISHO x ALICE: HEADS & TAILS
- Telenet Shooting Collection
- The Crisis Zone
- Tiny Whaley
- Tough Law
- Virtual Mom – Job Simulator Manager – Available Oct. 1
- World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing ‘23 Edition – Available Oct. 3