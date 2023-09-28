Nintendo eShop Update: EA SPORTS FC 24, Cocoon

There are lots and lots of new games arriving on the Switch this week, but the highlight of this week’s eShop update has to be EA SPORTS FC 24. The former FIFA series has rebranded and retooled, and, for the first time in years on the Switch, this is more than just a roster update. Forget simply adding new players, EA SPORTS FC 24 will have updated graphics thanks to the Frostbite Engine, it will also have Ultimate Team mode, women’s teams, and all kinds of other bells and whistles that have been absent from the Switch for far too long.

Also of note: Cocoon, the new game from Jeppe Carlsen, who you may know as lead gameplay designer of LIMBO and INSIDE. Not only does it have that pedigree, it’s also being published by Annapurna, who have a (mostly) spotless record of backing artsy games that are fun to play.

