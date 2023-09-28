Skybound Entertainment rolls out their NYCC plans

New Yorkers and New York Comic Con attendees will have a chance to get better acquainted with the Energon Universe, the new Transformers/G.I. Joe continuity being crafted by legendary creator Robert Kirkman. During the course of October 12th to the 15th, the studio behind such properties like The Walking Dead inexplicably won’t have a show floor presence, but they will be presenting several panels and at least one offsite event.

The first announced Skybound event will take place away from the Javits Center, instead located at Midtown Comics’ flagship store at 200 W. 40th St, where Lorenzo De Felici , Daniel Warren Johnson, Joshua Williamson and Tom Reilly will be doing a group signing. The quartet will be joined on Saturday by Robert Kirkman and Sean Mackiewicz discuss all things Energon Universe as they revealed how they stealthily launched this brand new continuity in collaboration with Hasbro at the Transformers & G.I. Joe: Welcome To The Energon Universe taking place in room 405 starting at 10:45am. Be there early if you want a seat as well as a chance to get your hands on a copy of the Duke #1 ashcan.

Robert Kirkman gets the spotlight as headlines Invincible & The Walking Dead Celebrate 20 Years! taking place shortly after the Energon Universe panel in the same room (someone make sure Robert is properly hydrated!). If you’re looking forward to Incredible Presents: Atom Eve, make your way to room 1C-03 Sunday afternoon as Jill Murray (Creative Director), Rossi Gifford (Art Director), Mike Rogers (Creative Director, Franchise), Mary Arroz (Writer), and Lauren Lehmann (Animation Director) gather to discuss what it takes to translate a comic book property to a video game.

As someone who’s a fan of Transformers and G.I. Joe…looks like I’m gonna need to do some schedule juggling to secure that copy of Duke #1. I already missed out on TRANSFORMERS #1 that dropped at San Diego Comic Con…I won’t miss out again!