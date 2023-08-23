Take it to the arcades in Tekken 8’s newest single player mode

At yesterday’s Gamescom Opening Night Live Bandai Namco’s Katsuhiro Harada and his translator Michael Murray joined host Geoff Keighly on stage to debut a new trailer for the upcoming Tekken 8. 32 combatants will be available when the game debuts on January 26th. The fighters who were revealed yesterday are primarily returning characters. Kuma, Leo, Shaheen, Steve Fox, Dragunov and Yoshimitsu put the revealed roster at 24, so it looks like we’ll be treated to at least 8 more characters reveals before the game’s January 26th, 2024 release date.

The other announcement in this trailer is a new single player mode. Arcade Quest will have you creating an avatar and traveling to virtual arcades, taking on “players” of all sorts as you learn skills and hopefully following the path of FGC greatness.

With its release date solidified Bandai Namco has unveiled details of the ways players can purchase the title. In addition to your standard physical and digital skus, players who want a more premium experience can purchase. All pre-orders will net players Paul Phoenix avatar items (PlayStation players get Mokujin and Tetsujin avatar items as well). A Deluxe Edition will guarantee you four additional fighters with the game’s 1st Fighter Pass and Kinjin Avatar items. For those who can’t get enough of avatar items, the Ultimate edition will allow your avatar to look like Kazuya, Jin and Jun, 32 classic Tekken T-shirts. The Bandai Namco store gets their own exclusive SKU with the Premium Collector’s Edition and it somewhat lives up to its “premium” moniker. A Jin statue, steelbook case, a set of art cards, a replica of Leroy’s ring and an arcade token are the physical goods with your $299 purchase.

Well I’m certainly going to be staring at my credit card balance to see if I can pick up the premium collector’s edition…but which version will you be getting when Tekken 8 arrives to the PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on January 26th 2024?

