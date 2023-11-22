The Tekken team will release one new Tekken 8 character trailer per week until the game’s launch

Tekken 8 is coming out on January 26th, 2024 and the team at Namco Bandai is hoping to make the wait a bit more bearable by releasing a new character trailer every Wednesday. With a base roster of 32 characters, and 9 weeks until the game’s supposed launch, does this mean the game is being delayed for another 21 weeks? NO! It’s just that 9 characters were announced without getting a proper character trailer and the team is looking to do some due diligence and properly introduce or reintroduce these combatants.

Leading off this effort is a trailer for Leo, the Bajiquan fighter who first debuted in Tekken 6, enters the tournament to uncover the truth behind the death of their mother, Emma. Leo is an interesting outlier in the franchise as there seems to be a debate about their gender and there’s been a slew of contradictory details both in game and via official channels with Katsuhiro Harada, the father of the series even openly declaring “Leo is Leo”.

Nine weeks will pass sooner than you think, even faster as fans will actually look forward to each Wednesday as a new character trailer will be released. I guess the question to be asked will be, “Who’s Next”. Tekken 8 will be available on PC, PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X on January 26th, 2024.

