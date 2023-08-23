Alan Wake II shows off The Dark Place in new trailer

Given how competitive October is looking, games are going to need whatever advantage they can get, and today at Gamescom, Alan Wake II showed off a bit of what it has in store for players in a new gameplay trailer.

As you can see in the video below, Alan Wake II will be revisiting the first game’s flashlight-based mechanics, while also upping the creepiness considerably. Will that be enough to help it stand out in a crowded release calendar? We’ll find out when the game comes out October 27th on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC via the Epic Games Store!

Alan Wake 2 — The Dark Place Trailer | Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023

Watch this video on YouTube

Alan Wake 2 pushes players into a psychological horror story from the perspective of two playable characters. Saga Anderson risks her life to solve a deadly mystery of murders in the Pacific Northwest while Alan Wake attempts to rewrite his reality to escape the depths of the Dark Place, a nightmare version of New York City. Taking full advantage of the power of current consoles and PC, and driven by Remedy Entertainment’s proprietary Northlight engine, players will take on powerful supernatural enemies in desperate situations filled with intense suspense and unexpected twists. Anderson and Wake are two heroes on two desperate journeys in two separate realities, connected at heart in ways neither of them can understand. More details and insight from the team at Remedy Entertainment can be found in a post on the official site. The best-selling and critically acclaimed original Alan Wake received multiple Game of the Year awards and followed the titular protagonist on a desperate search for his missing wife. As he discovered pages of a horror story he had supposedly written, author Alan Wake was forced to question his sanity as, page by page, the story came true before his eyes. Remedy and Epic Games Publishing have released a modern remaster of the title, Alan Wake Remastered, for PC on the Epic Games Store and on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One consoles.